A fire burns in front of the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that the recent outbreaks of violence in Northern Ireland have not been accidental, but planned.

The Dublin Central TD also said that everyone in the North will have their part to play in ensuring that peace returns following a week of unrest.

“We need to bring the community with us,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “There has to be a very clear articulation now over the next coming days - 23 years on from the Good Friday Agreement - that politics has primacy, that we work through our challenges and difficulties.

“This violence is not accidental, it has been planned, it has been targeted - as I said earlier - to the place of most vulnerability and the highest of tension. That needs to stop.

Discussing these vulnerable areas, Ms McDonald said that: “The really, I suppose sinister aspect of all of this, is that what started out as unrest and disorder in small pockets of what would be loyalist neighbourhoods got very deliberately focused to the interface areas, or the peace lines.

“These are amongst the most sensitive and volatile of settings right across the north, and the focusing of protest and violence to these points was deliberately conceived to stoke up maximum tension.”

She added that while this violence needs to be addressed by all players in the conflict - including the Irish and UK governments - unionists in particular need to show leadership.

“For me, as the leader of Sinn Féin, for those of us in the nationalist and republican side of things, of course we have our role to play, and we will. But now is a moment for leadership in unionism and loyalism,” she said.

“The scenes that we have seen, the orchestrated violence of the last week and more, is not the answer for anyone, including unionist and loyalist neighbourhoods.

"This is disastrous for their communities, and in particular for our young people in those communities, so we need a bit of enlightened leadership - and some courage - from the unionist side of the fence.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster also recently called for the police chief constable, Simon Byrne, to resign.

This call came after the North’s Public Prosecution Service announced they would not be pursuing prosecutions against First Minister Michelle O’Neill and 23 others for attending the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

Asked if she thinks Mr Byrne should resign, Ms McDonald said that: “No, I think the job at hand now needs to be done.

“The job of the chief constable now is to ensure that there is an appropriate and properly resourced and speedy policing response to keep people safe. And everyone in politics has to support the police in that endeavour in these times.”

Ms Foster has said that she supports the police, telling the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “Police have my full support… there is no difficulty in supporting police, we support the rule of law, it’s actually because we support the rule of law that we are so perplexed by the decision of the PPS notto prosecute those who very clearly broke the law at the Bobby Storey funeral.”

Irish Independent