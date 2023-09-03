‘This tent is too small for them’ – The Wolfe Tones attract record crowd at Electric Picnic

The Wolfe Tones have astonished many music lovers by performing for the biggest crowd in Electric Picnic’s Electric Arena in the festival’s 19-year history.

The band, formed 60 years ago, have tapped into the zeitgeist of 2023, with rebel songs written and released years before many “picnickers” were even born.

An Electric Picnic spokesperson said: “The Wolfe Tones drew the biggest crowd ever in the Electric Arena, with fans enjoying the music inside and outside the tent, singing along to every song.”

Last month, the band's lead vocalist Brian Warfield clashed live on air with Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline.

Duffy told Warfield at the time that he didn’t want to hear “all the guff” about the meaning behind the firebrand chorus of “Ooh aah up the ‘Ra’” in their song Celtic Symphony

Warfield has stated the song was written in 1987, after seeing the words written on a Glasgow wall. The band have previously said the song was penned for the centenary of Celtic Football Club, a year later.

Last month the song also stirred controversy at the Belfast Féile, with Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister saying that the lyrics insulted victims of IRA violence.

One fan took to social media to praise the band’s performance in Stradbally, Co Laois, saying: “The popularity of the Wolfe Tones and for Irish rebel songs continues unabated. Long may it continue.”

Others said: “This tent is too small for the Wolfe Tones” and “The Wolfe Tones pushed into a tiny tent at the Electric Picnic.”

Another added: “Wolfe Tones packing out a 10,000 capacity tent at Electric Picnic, full of young heads shouldn’t be overlooked… One to watch folks.”

One festival-goer, carrying a “Tiocfaidh ár lá” tricolour scarf, wrote: “Up the Glasgow Celtic, Up the Mary Wallopers, Up the Wolfe Tones, up Electric Picnic.”

On the third day of the festival, 70,000 revellers watched a number of acts, including The Killers, Rick Astley, Glória LGBT+ Choir and The Saw Doctors.

Fans soaked up the sunshine in glorious weather with temperatures reaching 26C.

Festival director Melvin Benn said: “I’ve literally been at every one and I have never known it to be this hot.”