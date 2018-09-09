A charity and a popular Dublin tattoo parlour have joined forces to ink five elderly people with tattoos today.

'This tattoo will keep my godchild closer' - Five elderly people get inked to fight ageism

Alone, the charity that supports older people at home, has partnered with The Ink Factory for a campaign titled 'The Bucket Listers'.

Under this campaign, five elderly people will be getting tattoos that best express them.

The initiative has been launched to “dismantle the perceptions” around the elderly population.

Dolores Waller (65) and Lily Barnacle (74), who are both involved in an Alone choir in Dundalk, have decided to get tattoos under this campaign to honour their loved ones.

For Ms Waller, the tattoo will be a reminder of her godchild.

“My Godchild died in sad circumstances, by suicide,” she said.

"This tattoo is going to remind me of Michelle, it’ll keep her closer. I felt like she was more or less like my own daughter.”

The initiative is part of a larger umbrella campaign which seeks to fight the stigma around ageing while simultaneously raising funds and awareness around the work Alone does.

When Tom McArdle (66), who had separated from his partner of thirty years, suddenly faced alcoholism and homelessness, it was the charity that came to his rescue. He became a tenant with them.

“They called me on the second week of September, I looked at this place where I live now, and I remember checking its two bedrooms and thinking: there is no way I am getting this, it’s so big!” he said.

“It actually saved my life, even though they (Alone) probably wouldn’t admit to it, they actually saved my life. I’m here, this is my home.”

Speaking of the idea to ink the elderly, Ink Factory owner Tom Lynch said: “Throughout this project, it’s been great to get to know the Bucket Listers themselves as we’ve worked together to create their perfect tattoo.

“We’re delighted to get be a part of a project which supports empowerment among older people while also rising valuable funds and awareness for ALONE.”

CEO of Alone, Seán Moynihan, said that he has been “delighted to see the enthusiasm” regarding the project from everyone.

“We’re delighted to see the enthusiasm for this project across the board, from the older people, their families, volunteers and staff, we have all greatly enjoyed working on this project,” he said.

“It’s amazing to see the effort gone into today and the donations have been staggering. We’re asking everyone to check out the online videos on our brilliant Bucket Listers and are reminding the public that donations are open for the coming weeks.”

