‘This scandal is ongoing’ – Department of Health chief Robert Watt confronted over nursing home residents being hit with extra charges

Fair Deal residents who have medical cards and currently live in private nursing homes should not be hit with top-up charges for items such as wound dressings, incontinence pads and physiotherapy , Department of Health chief Robert Watt said yesterday.

A complaints system for residents who are levied these charges is now to be set up and overseen by the watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Pressed on why no action was being taken to stop the charges so far, Mr Watt said: “We have made it very clear this should not happen.”

Residents with a medical card are entitled to free wound dressings, sore creams, medications and other services such as speech therapy, but in many cases they have to pay it out of pocket if they are in a private nursing home.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told yesterday this practice, which can amount to hundreds of euro a year, should not happen. Private nursing homes have previously insisted the fees they get under Fair Deal are not enough to cover a lot of items and services.

The issue was raised by Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster who asked Mr Watt what was being done about what is a modern-day controversy.

She said correspondence from the Department of Health last year said it was aware of the additional charges and it was requesting additional information.

“Neither the HSE or the Department have acted and it is ongoing on a daily basis,” she said. “You can talk historic scandals but in the here and now this scandal is ongoing.”

She said when some families raised it, they were told “you can take your mother or father elsewhere if you don’t like it”.

In response, Mr Watt said: “We do not agree with these additional charges. We have made it very clear the last time I spoke about it that it is not appropriate that these charges be imposed on residents in private homes. We are looking at a complaints process.”

The meeting heard that regulations are to be established to allow Hiqa, which inspects nursing homes, to respond to complaints.

Meanwhile, the compensation scheme for medical card residents in public nursing homes may have to be reopened to allow for a number of people in HSE-funded Section 38 and Section 39 organisations who believed they were excluded to reapply.

The original scheme set up in 2006 ended up paying compensation of over €450m and although technically closed for many years could be reopened.

The committee was told by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy that while payments were made to around 515 residents in Section 38 and Section 39 homes, thousands of others lost out due to confusion over entitlement.

Mr Watt was unable to say how many people potentially could be involved but he said it would be looked at in the review which is to be carried out in the next three months.