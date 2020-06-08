| 16.5°C Dublin

'This project changed my life... it would be devastating for the insurance crisis to close it down'

Martin McDonagh, in sligo, before heading for work. Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Two young men who grew up in State care and had their “lives changed forever” by a project for at-risk youths have pleaded for the Government to urgently do something about the insurance crisis.

Craig Byrne, now 26 and a qualified kayaking instructor, was just a boy when he lost his mother to addiction and ended up in residential care.

His life started to head down an all too familiar path, until he was introduced to the Adventure Project on North Strand Road, a not-for-profit organisation which runs outdoor activities for recovering addicts and people from marginalised communities.