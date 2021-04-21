‘This pandemic isn’t going to end with a bang’ - Varadkar believes winter will be key Covid test for Ireland 

Ireland will only know for sure if the pandemic “really is behind us” once we get through next winter, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar told Today FM that he believes that it will be a prolonged departure from the pandemic and next winter will be key.

“One thing I do think is that this pandemic isn’t going to end with a bang, I think it’s going to peter out. We will probably have to get through another winter to know for sure if it really is behind us.

“I think this has caused people to reevaluate what is important, what they miss and what they really don’t miss. I think it will cause a fundamental change in our society,” Mr Varadkar said.

One such fundamental change the Tánaiste believes will be seen is the departure from cramped living, with the pandemic putting a premium on space.

Mr Varadkar said people are thinking about more space now “if they can afford it” and this will factor into the decision of what homes are built in Ireland in the future.

“One big change is going to be people’s housing preferences. Houses in rural areas are beginning to sell again, for instance, as people know they can work from home or work remotely.

“A lot of people are appreciating the space for a back garden and a home office. I live in a 2-bedroom apartment with no garden or outdoor space and I’m really jealous of people who do [have a garden].”

Remote working is another area which the Tánaiste predicts will become more widespread as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re having online meetings around the country, just hearing what people have to say on this as I don’t think we will ever go back to the office the way it used to be.

“I think we will have blended working where people will spend some time working from home and time in a hub in their town or village. They will go to the office one day a week or a couple of days per month.

“It’s going to mean that the workplaces are very different places and we’re really keen to get that right rather than just drifting back to the way it was before,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged that people are frustrated with the lack of a clear roadmap but explained the reason the government isn't giving “rough indications' yet was because “what use is it to you if it’s just 50/50 or I can’t stand over it”.

The Tánaiste said that Ireland is now approaching the “space where we can give a bit more clarity” and that a plan for retail, construction and personal services will hopefully be set out by the end of next week.

“They will be open in the next few weeks, by which I mean May, but the trickier ones are hospitality and aviation because of the risks associated with them.

“If we focus on retail, construction and personal services next month, I think we can get hospitality and aviation done in the summer,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar also acknowledged it will be hard for the Euro 2020 games scheduled for Dublin to go ahead, with UEFA insisting the stadiums be at least 25pc full for games this summer.

"We're just very cautious about that, we just think June is too soon.

"I think if they continue to insist on that [minimum 25pc capacity], it'll be hard for it to go ahead quite frankly, which is unfortunate."

Online Editors