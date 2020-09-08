'This needs to be investigated' - German school slams 'flawed' system as students receive lower LC results in language

A German school in Dublin has slammed the calculated grades system as “very flawed” after students received way lower marks than previous years in the language.

Only 14pc of Leaving Certificate students at St Kilian’s Deutsche Schule achieved a H1 in German, compared to 41pc in 2019.

The fee-paying school follows the Irish curriculum but places a strong emphasis on the German language. Some of the students at the school are of a German background.

A total of 24 students were downgraded from their calculated grade mark by one grade level, according to the school.

Eight pupils were downgraded by two levels, while nine students got a grade in line with their calculated mark.

Principal Alice Lynch has written a strongly-worded letter to the Department of Education calling for an “urgent investigation”.

“It cannot be justified in any context given the nature of the school curriculum, students’ performances in German language exams from Germany and the performance of the school in the Leaving Certificate German exams every year,” she said.

“The students in St Kilian’s have been seriously disadvantaged because of a warped bias based on the outcry in the UK. Where is the justice here?

“Guidelines given to teachers stated that the school’s past performance would be considered as part of the national standardisation. I challenge you to go back and use the past performance for students from this school in German to come up with a fair and equitable assessment of their grades in this subject. We will seek information on the statistics for downgrades in Irish from Gealscoileanna to compare and establish bias.”

Teachers at the school had awarded 19 H1 grades to students.

Ms Lynch said mother tongue students were down-graded from a H1 to H2, or in some cases, a H3.

Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Education for a response.

Online Editors