‘This is not the way it’s supposed to be’: Friends and family gather for funeral of Chloe Mitchell

Pacemaker Press 29/06/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Chloe Mitchell on Thursday. A thanksgiving service was held at Ms Mitchell's family home in the Harryville area of Ballymena. Hundreds of neighbours and friends gathered to watch a livestream on a large screen in nearby King George's Park. Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June, leading to a huge search operation being launched. Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering the 21-year-old. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Mourners watched a broadcast of the service on a large screen in King George Harryville park. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Pacemaker Press 29/06/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Chloe Mitchell on Thursday. A thanksgiving service was held at Ms Mitchell's family home in the Harryville area of Ballymena. Hundreds of neighbours and friends gathered to watch a livestream on a large screen in nearby King George's Park. Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June, leading to a huge search operation being launched. Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering the 21-year-old. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 29/06/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Chloe Mitchell on Thursday. A thanksgiving service was held at Ms Mitchell's family home in the Harryville area of Ballymena. Hundreds of neighbours and friends gathered to watch a livestream on a large screen in nearby King George's Park. Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June, leading to a huge search operation being launched. Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering the 21-year-old. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 29/06/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Chloe Mitchell on Thursday. A thanksgiving service was held at Ms Mitchell's family home in the Harryville area of Ballymena. Hundreds of neighbours and friends gathered to watch a livestream on a large screen in nearby King George's Park. Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June, leading to a huge search operation being launched. Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering the 21-year-old. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Pacemaker Press 29/06/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Chloe Mitchell on Thursday. A thanksgiving service was held at Ms Mitchell's family home in the Harryville area of Ballymena. Hundreds of neighbours and friends gathered to watch a livestream on a large screen in nearby King George's Park. Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June, leading to a huge search operation being launched. Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering the 21-year-old. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Hundreds of neighbours and friends gathered to watch a livestream of Chloe Mitchell's funeral on a large screen in King George's Park.

Hundreds of pink ribbons, tied intricately to lamp posts, fences and shop hoardings lined the streets around Harryville on Thursday this morning.

Queen Street. Paradise Avenue. Larne Road. Wakehurst Road. Names of streets that have etched themselves into the public consciousness over the last month in Co Antrim.

Nestled among those streets, on Wakehurst Park, was the home of the late Chloe Mitchell.

From around 11am people were making their way along the streets close to her home, moving among a community into which she was born and ultimately where she lost her life earlier this month.

Police cordons kept the streets closest to her home free from traffic as neighbours could be seen leaving their houses to congregate in memory of Ms Mitchell.

Hundreds gathered in nearby King George Park, where a large screen had been erected to stream the service of thanksgiving which would take place just yards away in Chloe’s home.

Some wore T-shirts with her picture on them. Elderly residents were supported by those younger than them. A community propping each other up under the weight of the grief.

Crowds gather in Ballymena for the funeral service of Chloe Mitchell

Photographs of Chloe were dotted around the park. A large poster bearing her image and the message: “Always and forever in our hearts” was suspended in the air, moving to the whim of the breeze.

The now-familiar photo of Chloe dressed in red and smiling directly into the camera was projected onto the screen, with speakers playing music as the crowds began to swell ahead of the noon service.

Floral tributes left in the park following a vigil held in her memory earlier this month remained close to the screen, which drew the crowd in as 12pm approached.

Hundreds line the streets for the funeral of Chloe Mitchell

Heads bowed as Reverend Eddie Chestnutt of nearby Harryville Presbyterian Church appeared on screen. He said the community had been “appalled” by what had happened to Chloe.

“We are here because we want to stand with the Mitchell family, we want to support them in this, their great time of need,” he told mourners.

“Chloe was the youngest in her family. Her parents remember her as a shy girl who was content to spend most of her time at home with her family.

"As she moved into her late teens, she matured into a beautiful young woman, and as she did so, Chloe became more confident and outgoing.

“Her parents reflect on this period of her life with great pride. She blossomed into a young adult who had a warm and generous heart.

“She developed into a forgiving and trusting person; someone who was able to speak her own mind.

“Chloe enjoyed fashion and make-up, was very proud of her hair and always had an eye for the right trainers or jacket.

“She adored young children and was adored by them. She was a favourite of all the nephews and nieces in the family.

“Chloe could often be found in the park with a gang of young children organising activities for their amusement.

“She used to have great fun playing football, arranging obstacle courses, blowing bubbles, all for the delight of a crowd of small children.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Chloe was remembered as a young woman who brought happiness to those around her.

“With great fondness, George and Georgina remember Chloe’s laugh. She had a very distinctive laugh, the kind of laugh that made others laugh,” said Rev Chestnutt.

“Typically when she was laughing, she would become self-conscious, put her hand to her mouth and would say: ‘I’m embarrassed, och I’m affronted’.

“Chloe was much-loved by her devoted parents and by her siblings. She kept her mum on her toes and wound her father around her wee finger.

“She was Phillip’s wee sidekick, Nadine’s wee sister. She was the noisy one in the house and loved music of all kinds, as long as it was loud.

“The whole of Wakehurst Park knew when Chloe was in the mood for music. All who knew and loved Chloe have been stunned and deeply saddened by her passing.”

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Rev Chestnutt said the support of those who helped the family over the last number of weeks had helped them through a devastating time.

“We are a community in shock. The loss of their 21-year-old daughter is a blow that George, Georgina and their family will struggle to recover from,” he said.

“Your support has been a source of immense comfort and will continue to be so in the coming days.

“This is not the way it’s supposed to be. Young people are not supposed to die. Parents are not supposed to bury their children.

“Grannies and Grandas are not supposed to mourn the passing of their grandchildren. This is not the way it’s supposed to be.

“Twenty-one-year-olds are supposed to be carefree. Twenty-one-year-olds are supposed to bring joy to their families.

“Deep down inside, the Mitchell family is thirsting for something different. Deep down inside, our community is thirsting for something better.

“Deep down inside, we’re all thirsting for things to be the way they are supposed to be. Do we have any reason to hope that our thirst might be satisfied?”

Mourners watched a broadcast of the service on a large screen in King George Harryville park. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

As the screen showed the heartbreaking preparations for Chloe’s last journey from her home, the crowd began filter onto nearby Larne Road, lining the street in their hundreds to accompany her.

A lone piper led the cortege from Wakehurst Park, the crowd’s hushed conversation falling silent as her family carried the white coffin behind a hearse carrying floral tributes.

“Daughter” read one. “Sister” another. Her tearful sisters Kirstie and Nadine walked between the hearse and the coffin carrying a tribute that simply read “Chloe”.

The procession then departed up the street and onward to Chloe’s final resting place at nearby Ballee Cemetery.

There were no emotional outbursts or scenes of overt heartbreak; just a numbed sense of a community still in shock at the events of the last few weeks.

Rev Chestnutt’s earlier words may have gone some way to summing up their reaction: “Twenty-one-year-olds are supposed to look forward to the rest of their lives.

“This is not the way it’s supposed to be.”