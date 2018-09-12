After living in a hotel for six months with her two young children, Sandra Farmer finally has a home to call her own.

After living in a hotel for six months with her two young children, Sandra Farmer finally has a home to call her own.

'This is my forever home' - mum of boy (11) recovering from childhood cancer delighted as they leave emergency accommodation

The single mother (33) from north-west Dublin became homeless after her landlord sold her rental home.

Ms Farmer suffers from ulcerative colitis, while her son Kai (11) is recovering from early childhood cancer.

It meant she had additional worries about living in cramped and less than sterile conditions in emergency accommodation.

But all of that is behind her after she moved into her new home at Weavers Wood in Clonsilla last month.

It is one of 33 new family homes that came on stream as part of a social housing scheme between Fingal County Council and Co-operative Housing Ireland.

"Every night since I moved in, I'm thinking 'this is mine - this is my forever home and I'll never have to move out again'," she said.

Irish Independent