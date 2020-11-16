‘This is Ireland, not Moscow’ - Michael Healy-Rae hits out at likely ban on sale of takeaway pints

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has pleaded with cabinet to use “common sense” and not to ban the sale of takeaway pints after it was reported today government would likely draft new legislation on the matter in the coming days.

There has been widespread condemnation of scenes in Dublin and Cork at the weekend after videos showed large crowds of people gathering outside closed bars.

This morning, an Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Cork’s RedFM that a ban on the sale of takeaway pints would be considered to dissuade people from gathering outdoors.

Mr Healy-Rae, speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, said he was not happy to see the scenes in Cork and Dublin but feels a ban on the sale of takeaway alcohol would be a “knee-jerk reaction” and not common sense.

“This is Ireland, not Moscow. We can’t bring in new legislation for every event that will happen at different locations throughout the country.

“A very small number of people misbehaved in a way they shouldn't have and congregated in a way they shouldn’t have. But people are tired of restrictions and being prohibited from things they want to do. We respect what the government is trying to do, but what we want to do is to use common sense and to use the brain that god gave them to ensure they don’t overreact to a situation that happened.

“We have excellent people working in An Garda Síochána and they are putting their shoulders to the wheel and doing their best to implement all the new rules and regulations, but what I would say to the young people who congregated - and they are not criminals - is to be reminded that they have grandmothers, elderly parents and family and they have to act responsibly,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

Mr Healy-Rae said the likelihood of these types of gatherings would be lesser should pubs reopen and he called on the government to trust publicans to run “respectable” houses.

“The real solution to this would be if we [publicans] could get back to operate. Our publicans displayed great intelligence, and great control when their pubs were open. And if the pubs were open, we might not have had the situations that we had last weekend.

“So, the sooner we get to having all pubs open and letting out publicans and our Vintners show what they’re good at; running respectable houses.

“I don’t think a knee-jerk reaction from cabinet coming along and banning the sale of takeaway drinks is right. It looks like they are going to do it - I don’t agree. I hope they see common sense and realise that it’s a wrong decision at this time,” he said.

