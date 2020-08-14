'This is because we are black' - eviction in capital illegal and forced, claim nine tenants

African tenants of a Dublin property are appealing for Government protection, claiming they were illegally evicted from their home by dark-clothed security men, while gardaí were filmed standing by.

Nine tenants say they were thrown out onto the street on Wednesday after a security company, represented by several men wearing black clothing, baseball caps and face masks, removed them from their rented home.

"It's not our responsibility if you're homeless," a woman garda is filmed telling the tenants.

"They (the security company) already have given in documentation. You have no right anymore to be here."

Two male gardaí are filmed standing opposite the female officer in the corridor of the home, on Berkeley Road, Phibsborough.

"Where is the court order this has been decided," a female tenant can be heard to shout in the video.

"I'm a law student, you're not entitled to evict someone illegally and garda, we called you for help.

"We have rights to be here, this is because we are black."

Elias Niyi (40), a healthcare assistant, told the Irish Independent: "It was very scary. It was the first time I was afraid for my life, seeing 15 guys coming into the house.

"I expected that I called the gardaí and for them to show fairness. It doesn't matter [if] we are black or white, all lives matter.

"We didn't expect this situation, this isn't Africa or Sierra Leone, this is Ireland, and one of the best countries in the world. They never followed the rules."

Gerry Ward, who the tenants claim is their landlord, has been reportedly in a legal dispute over the property since 2017 with property fund Beltany Property.

Goldman Sachs, which controls Beltany, told the Irish Times the fund had sold the property to an individual on June 2.

Goldman Sachs did not respond last night.

Mr Ward said: "Masked and hooded men violently exited people from their home, there was no court order.

"I've been involved in litigation in the High Court, it's been going on for a number of years, it will escalate now," he added.

"Basically certain people felt they had a right to forcefully take what hasn't been ordered in the court."

A Garda spokesman said: "An Garda Síochána does not comment on video footage published online, the context and reliability of which cannot be determined.

"Legal representatives for the owners of a premises on Berkley Road attended Mountjoy garda station to inform gardaí that they intended to secure their premises.

"Gardaí noted the proposed activity but did not attend the premises at the time."

Irish Independent