Catherine Coffey O’Brien who fled Bessborough while heavily pregnant in 1989 and historian Maureen Considine who has worked with survivors groups.

Survivors of the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork have broadly welcomed the refusal by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for a 179 unit strategic planning development on the site in city.

The planning authority has said that it is not satisfied that the site was not previously used as, and does not contain, a burial ground.

The housing development planned to by MWB Two, on a privately owned 3.7 acre site in the south eastern corner of the former estate, caused controversy as 923 infants born at or associated with the home passed away between when it opened in 1922 and its closure twenty three years ago.

The burial place of 859 of those children remain unaccounted for.

The board said that it would be "premature" to grant permission for the proposed development prior to establishing whether there is a children's burial ground located within the site and the extent of any such burial ground.

Campaigner Catherine Coffey O’Brien, who was seven months pregnant in 1989 when she managed to flee Bessborough with a friend, said that it was an emotional and historic moment for all those opposed to development on the site.

Catherine was out posting letters for the nuns when she and a friend took the opportunity to escape from Bessborough.

They thumbed a lift and managed to get a man to stop at St Patrick's Bridge in Cork.

She managed to have her baby boy in Kerry General Hospital and stayed with a relative of the father of her child.

Ms Coffey O'Brien, who is also an industrial school survivor, said she was touched when she arrived at work today to an employer who told her to go home and celebrate.

"Today is historic. As an industrial school survivor and a survivor of Bessborough along with many other women I welcome this decision.

"We do not want exhumations. We want the children's burial ground to be marked, preserved and protected. There are also mothers and girls buried up there,” she said.

“(Campaigner) Ann O'Gorman is the hero of this hour. Because Ann came forward. She was the person who spoke out about her daughter Evelyn and other mothers followed her."

Ms Coffey O'Brien said that the site at Bessborough ought to be preserved to allow women like Ann to go up to the ground to lay flowers or light a candle.

Catherine, who is an advocate for mother and baby home survivors, said that the Bessborough site should now be the subject of a Compulsory Purchase order.

She admitted that it was "surreal" that the decision of the planning authority had gone in the favour of survivors.

"We have had two apologies from the State. But apologies are words. This is an action that actually acknowledges this history. Evelyn O'Gorman existed. Along with other babies and girls. They deserve to be acknowledged in death. That is all we asked for.

“We were knocked down several times. We were told we were hysterical and we didn't know what we were talking about even though we were in there.

“All we wanted was a basic human right that a woman, a sister or brother can go to Bessborough and lay a flower to remember their dead."

Meanwhile, Cork historian Maureen Considine whose research focuses on memory and mourning, said she was "cautiously optimistic" about the feedback from the planning authority.

"This hasn't solved the problem of the children's burial grounds. We need them protected. We really need the Government to intervene at this point.

“We have done everything expected of us. We have seen the planning process through to the end. They need to just step in now and recognise the children's burial ground as an established cemetery and give it protection."

A virtual hearing was held last month in relation to the proposed development at Bessborough, Ballinure, Blackrock .