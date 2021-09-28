‘This is about making change for men and women now’ – Women of Honour group to meet Simon Coveney today

Simon Coveney is to meet a group of women today who have alleged they were sexually assaulted and discriminated against while serving in the Irish Defence Forces.

The Defence Minister said those who took part in RTÉ’s Women Of Honour, a radio documentary, accepted his invitation to meet him.

They are due to meet this afternoon.

Speaking this morning, retired army captain Deirdre Byrne said that there needs to be an acknowledgement and an apology about what happened to women who left the Defence Forces.

“It's hugely important.

"We've all experienced various different things over the years and for that to be swept under the carpet in this day and age is absolutely outrageous — no change will come about if there isn't an acknowledgment of what has happened and an apology is absolutely deserved,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“But the most important thing for us is to get the acknowledgement and the apology and move forward.

"This is about making change for men and women now, for the people coming after us. I'm from a military family, and I want to be in a position where my son and my daughter can go into the defence forces and I can be proud and comfortable that they can do that.”

In the documentary, the women gave accounts of alleged sexual abuse, discrimination and harassment by other members of the Defence Forces. The abuse is said to have taken place across three decades.

The women have called for an independent inquiry into the allegations.

Women in the documentary made allegations of sexual assault and harassment by their male colleagues and senior members of the Defence Forces.

In a statement after the documentary aired, Mr Coveney said: “I listened with concern to the women who recounted their experiences on the Women Of Honour programme, on RTE Radio on the 11 September 2021.

“I expressed my willingness to meet with the participants, should they wish to do so, and I am pleased to say that my offer has been accepted.

“I have instructed my officials to make the necessary arrangements without delay.”

He said that an independent review will be held into the allegations.

“Terms on the establishment of an independent review are being reviewed in light of the RTE programme,” Mr Coveney added.

“I can confirm that this will be conducted by independent, unbiased personnel.

“The purpose of this independent review is to examine the effectiveness of current policies and procedures for dealing with workplace issues such as dignity, bullying, harassment, sexual harassment and discrimination.

“I very much look forward to meeting with the women profiled in the programme, and listening to their views.”