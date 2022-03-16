‘This is a wartime situation – the State has to step in to help us survive these crazy price increases’

The cost of living, driven largely by rising energy costs, is spiralling rapidly out of control relentlessly piling pressure on Irish families and with no end in sight.

Rose Mary McDonagh and her husband Declan have a mixed farm of cattle and sheep in Caherlistrane in north Co Galway, while they also run a silage contracting business.

Inflation has crept onto the farm in a noticeable way, says Ms McDonagh, who is the national chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s farm business committee.

They have two daughters, Siobhán (24) and Róisín (22), who have both recently finished their studies in radiography, while their youngest son, Dara (17) is in his Leaving Cert year.

It’s a hectic time at the moment because they are in the middle of lambing season, while their cows are almost finished calving.

Everything has gone up – from the plastic used to bind the silage, which has risen by about a third, but even then “can’t be got” – to the price of animal feed, to fertiliser, which has more than doubled in price.

Because it’s lambing season, they are having to keep on the lights, heat and cameras, which is putting major pressure on their electricity bills which are one-and-a-half times more than what they used to be.

“Even last November I priced around as best I could to switch providers and my discussion with our current provider ended up with me getting a 40pc discount but you nearly have to put it up to them – ‘I’m leaving, what can I do?’ before they’ll give it to you,” Ms McDonagh said.

Another problem is the price of agricultural diesel for the tractor. “They cut it by just 2c a litre and they cut 15c off regular diesel – it is ridiculous,” she said.

“The Government need to put their heads together to see what can be done because this is a wartime situation.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine – it’s absolutely heartbreaking but the side-effect of that is the high feed and fertiliser prices and that is very unfair to ask the primary producer of food to absorb all those costs.”

Students are also feeling the severe bite of the soaring cost of fuel.

Evelyn Flynn, a trainee doctor, makes a 140km round trip from Athboy, Co Meath, to Beaumont Hospital on Dublin’s northside, every day for her unpaid work placement.

On days she has lectures, she drives the same distance to the Royal College of Surgeons and the spiralling cost of fuel has meant the journeys are putting her under financial strain.

While Ms Flynn, who will shortly qualify, does receive some help in the form of a SUSI maintenance grant, it comes to just €33 per week, and covers barely a third of her fuel costs alone.

She doubles as a healthcare assistant on any days she is free from placement or college in order to be able to afford her studies.

Asked how she manages to do both, she says: “with great difficulty. It just means I don’t get to study as much as others. Burnout and stress are always within arm’s reach”.

The long hours required to do an unpaid mandatory placement as part of a medicine degree means she also has very limited options when it comes to working a second job to make ends meet.

“A lot of people are in the same boat. They’re forced into their cars and to pay extortionate petrol prices,” she said.

“A lot of students, in particular, that don’t have any proper income are now being squeezed further by the price of fuel.

“The reason I’m still living so far out is because the cost of renting in Dublin is just too expensive and I couldn’t afford it. So I’m forced to commute from home.

“For students like myself that have mandatory placements, we are forced into it.

“There is literally no option for me to go from Athboy to Dublin via public transport that would have me in time for my placement shifts which begin at 6.30am.”

She says additional supports for students who are struggling to afford to attend college or placements because of cost should be considered, as the current grant “just doesn’t take into account the cost of living at all”.

“I’ve had two different jobs while trying to do the medicine degree and a few more in my class are the same, whose parents aren’t in a financial position to support us,” Ms Flynn said.

“So, we’re trying to work whenever we can to make ends meet and the cost of living has just gone crazy in the past few years and fuel is now making it even worse.”

Bus driver David Mugan, originally from Dublin but living in Manorcunningham, Co Donegal, has a 21-year-old son who is in college, another son who’s 19 and a trainee electrician in Dublin. His 14-year-old daughter is in school.

Because he and his wife work full time with varying hours, they each need a car, and the “phenomenal” price of fuel is now a major consideration.

“I filled it up last week when it was €1.92 a litre,” Mr Mugan said.

“I have to fill it now again and I have no idea what it is.”

But the main concern for the family is that they are caught up in the mica crisis – they have cracks in their gable walls and in the window surrounds which have led to serious difficulties in keeping the home heated.

The recent driving rain and hard frosty nights have compounded the problem.

“I got a fill of oil before Christmas at €650 – now that same fill is about €1,100. It’s madness. You’d get a holiday for that,” Mr Mugan said.

“We had to make a choice on whether to spend a thousand euro on oil or to go the coal route – we have a stove that heats the radiators – so that’s what I did.

“I went across the Border and filled the trailer.

“But now we’ve been told the price of coal is going up there on Monday by about £5 sterling (€5.95). So that will put it up to £17.50 sterling (€20.83) a bag.”

Meanwhile, the price of food has gone up significantly, increasing the pressure on the family.

“I brought money back from England – I was there in the ’90s and I brought it all back and it’s all gone. We’re in the mica scheme but there’s a shortfall of €80,000. I’m 50 years of age – what bank is going to look at me for a mortgage?” he said.

“Building materials like timber are going up on a weekly basis – you can’t project what you’re looking at spending.

“We’re still paying the mortgage but we don’t know what we’re going to do.

“The working middle class is getting absolutely stuffed.

“They need to start taxing the wealthy more.

“He who shouts loudest gets listened to and unfortunately the Government is not listening to us.”