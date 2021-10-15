Conor McGregor has been declared the “cringiest” person by former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

The retired American professional mixed martial artist and freestyle wrestler said there was nobody else “cringier right now at this point or thirstier than Conor ‘The McTapper’ McGregor."

The criticism follows the Dubliner's widely mocked baseball throw and his red-carpet encounter with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Last month’s hilarious baseball bungle when McGregor completely misfired on his ceremonial first pitch at a Minnesota Twins-Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field caused much online face palming.

After winding up, McGregor sent the left-handed pitch well away from its intended target of home plate and nearly hit a fan.

The American sporting press widely shared the footage with commentary that would suggest McGregor should stick with what he knows best.

“In the pantheon of horrific first pitches, the Notorious MMA joins an impressive list of contemporaries,” one writer suggested, referencing rapper 50 Cent who “infamously threw one of the most inaccurate celebrity first pitches ever at a New York Mets game”.

Then there was the scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMA Awards who McGregor dubbed a “little vanilla boy rapper” after the pair squared off at the Barclays Centre in New York as their respective partners, Dee Devlin and Megan Fox watched on.

During a recent episode of his podcast with The Schmo, former two-division UFC champion Cejudo said: “There’s nobody else cringier right now at this point or thirstier than Conor ‘The McTapper’ McGregor.

“Did you see him throw out the first pitch? I mean, 50 Cent would laugh at the pitch that he threw at the Cubs game.

“I mean this guy is trying to fight Megan Fox for crying out loud. He’s out here calling Alexander Volkanovski, he wants to fight him. I mean, he’s just out of his mind.”

The former men’s fly and bantamweight champion added: “Conor McGregor, get your s**t together.”

The stinging comments probably won't bother McGregor who has sent fans in Rome “into a mass of hysteria” according to reports, after he was spotted on the streets of the Italian city.

The Irish fighter, who is taking a break from the UFC after his horrific leg break against Dustin Poirier in July, returned to European shores as his son Rian is to be christened at the Vatican.

McGregor tweeted a video showing him being followed by dozens of fans, adding, “It’s great to see Italy, and especially Rome, on its feet strong and vibrant and energetic and Italian silk on the skin, is it butter, no it’s McGregor and the Italians. Italia."

Rian's christening isn’t the only highlight of his trip as the Crumlin native is also collecting his €3m Lamborghini Yacht.

Tweeting about his new yacht, he said: “St. Lamborghini yacht day," before following up with a picture containing details about where the yacht would end up.

One interesting detail is the inclusion of 'Dún Laoghaire Marina', clearly indicating that McGregor's new super yacht will be based on Irish shores.