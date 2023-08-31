‘This Christmas, pray for our angel Nikki’ – mother of Clonmel crash victim Nikki Murphy pays emotional tribute at her funeral

Minister for Education, Norma Foley arriving for the funeral for Nicole Murphy (18) at St John the Baptist Church Kilcash Co Tipperary this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

President Michael D Higgins arriving for the funeral for Nicole Murphy (18) at St John the Baptist Church Kilcash Co Tipperary this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The mother of Clonmel crash victim Nicole Murphy has paid emotional tribute to her daughter at her funeral.

Ms Murphy's mother Serena described the teenager as "truly beautiful inside and out".

"We always told her how she lit up a room when she walked in," she told mourners.

"She was the life and soul of our family, especially at Christmas. In fact, she was the boss of Christmas. She told us when and how to decorate the tree, and sometimes those decorations never came down.

"I remember she would stare at the angel on the top of the tree and admire how beautiful it was.

"Now she is our beautiful little angel. We would like to ask you when you are putting an angel on top of your Christmas tree this year will you please think and pray for our angel Nikki, that she is somewhere more beautiful than any Christmas she can think of.

"We only had Nikki for 18 years but they were amazing. She was so caring and too good for this world. I was so lucky to have been her mother and I thank God every day for giving her to me.

"We wish we could have had her for eternity but now she will live in our hearts forever."

Nicole Murphy was one of the four young people who died in the Clonmel crash last Friday

The 18-year-old’s funeral got underway at noon today at St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash, Co Tipperary.

Ms Murphy died along with Zoey Coffey (18) and Grace McSweeney (18) and Ms McSweeney's 24-year-old brother Luke.

Mr McSweeney was driving the teenagers to a bus on Friday when the car overturned and crashed into a wall in Clonmel.

The youngsters were on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert exam results, which they had received earlier on Friday. A joint funeral for Mr and Ms McSweeney will take place in Clonmel tomort while Ms Coffey will be laid to rest in the town on Saturday.

Three more lives were lost in another road tragedy in Co Tipperary days after the Clonmel crash.

A young boy and his grandparents died in the single-vehicle collision in Cashel on Tuesday evening.

Thomas O'Reilly, 45, his wife Bridget O'Reilly, 46, and their three-year-old grandson Tom O'Reilly were killed.

The child's parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.

Nicole Murphy (18), Zoey Coffey (18), Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24)

At Saint John the Baptist Church today, a guard of honour was formed by pupils of Loreto School in Clonmel where Nicole had attended and completed her Leaving Cert this summer.

In her eulogy, Serena Murphy spoke with pride and love of her daughter.

"On Friday the 25th of August she got her leaving cert result. She got 531 points. She was so thrilled. She couldn't believe what she had gotten. She triple-checked them. At one point she even thought she was in someone else's account,” Serena explained.

“She never truly believed in herself until that moment, and she started to believe she could achieve her goals in life. We went out to breakfast that morning, and we were sitting at the table planning her future.

“Nikki was planning to go to Cork to study midwifery, while her end goal was radiography. She dreamt of that job since she was a little girl but never believed she could reach that goal. She loved to dream about things. She was a dreamer. Actually, we used to sing A Million Dreams together in the car. It was her favourite song,” she added.

“Nikki had a bright and good future, but that evening her dreams were taken from her. Our lives will never be the same. Our family is now left with broken dreams and broken hearts. But we know she's looking down on us right now smiling and laughing and that gives us the strength to continue on our journey through life. And I know she's given that strength through her sister Zoe and brother Ryan.

“I just want to finish by saying God bless the families of Luke, Grace and Zoey, and that we may find peace after this tragedy. God bless my beautiful baby girl that was my best friend, and may she still be following her dreams somewhere more beautiful than here. We pray that God will take her into his loving arms now, and love or just as much as we do,” she concluded.

In his homily, parish priest Fr Brian Power said mourners will be asking themselves why this tragedy happened, saying:

“The question we instinctively ask ourselves is: ‘Why did it happen?’ And we ask ourselves this over and over again. We can never fully explain this, and the reasons are never clear. Our faith doesn’t promise to stop bad thing from happening, but, rather, that God will be with us, as we live through his love,” he added.

He also prayed for the McSweeney and Coffey families and for the O’Reilly family who lost three members in a crash in Cashel on Tuesday.

“The presence of the young people here, Nikki’s friends, her classmates and neighbours, is a testament and tribute to the wonderful person that she was, and the great love and esteem that so many had for her,” he said.

“The first place that we learn about God’s love is from our families. Nikki was a caring, kind, loving person. This was something that she learned from her mum and dad, and this was reflected in the vocation of midwife that she wished to pursue, to help bring new life into the world and to care for the mom and baby,” Fr Power explained.

“Nikki was a young person of faith, whose faith was important to her. A Loreto girl, a school that is imbued with the spirituality of Mary Ward and Mary Teresa Ball: two strong women of faith, conviction, love and concern for others.”

“Serena and Declan have experienced a great sense of peace since they brought Nikki home, this has been a great gift from Nikki, which we value and appreciate very much,” he added.

Symbols representing Nikki’s life were brought to the altar, including a small Christmas tree to represent her love of Christmas, a family time; a rosary beads to represent her strong belief in God; an apron to represent Nikki’s love of baking; a packet of chewing gum, and Nikki’s concertina, which represented her love of music and performing music.

Young people leave flowers and tributes at the site of the crash on Mountain Road in Clonmel. Photo: PA

The small rural church perched on a hill overlooking the scenic landscape around Kilcash was bathed in warm late summer sunshine as Nikki’s classmates and fellow students from Loreto, and the Presentation School where Zoey and Grace were pupils, sat in silence on the mossy kerbstones outside.

During communion, a soloist sang ‘Somewhere Only We know’, a song written by the band Keane and also sung by Lily Allen. She also sang Jealous Of The Angels, with its opening lines ‘I didn’t know today would be our last. Or that I’d have to say goodbye to you so fast’.

At the end of the funeral mass, Bishop of Waterford & Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan said the whole country has been affected by the tragedy and by the loss of such wonderful young people whose lives have been cut short.

President Michael D Higgins attended the mass personally. The Taoiseach was represented by his Aide-de-Camp Commandant Claire Mortimer. Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, and Clonmel Lord Mayor Richie Molloy were also in attendance.

After the funeral mass, Nikki’s white coffin was carried from the back of the church to the cemetery within the church grounds to her favourite song: A Million Dreams from the movie The Greatest Showman.

Nicole is survived by her parents Declan and Serena, sister Zoe, brother Ryan, grandparents Margaret and John Manning, and Eileen Murphy, and a wide circle of friends and family.