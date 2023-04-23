| 4.4°C Dublin

Thirty years on, how a surprise letter on my doorstep sparked memories of the fight for the widower’s pension

A heartfelt thank-you from a grieving man underlines the importance of reaching out

Grace Buckley and David Kingston on their wedding day, August 10, 1976 Expand
Liam Collins

David Kingston was driving through Cork listening to Bertie Ahern deliver his Budget speech in January 1994 when he heard the finance minister announce that the Widow’s Pension would henceforth become the Spouse’s Pension.

He reached St Luke’s Cross before “it dawned on me that my wife Grace’s life and death had not been in vain… some good had come out of it”, he says now, as we sit opposite each other in the bar of the Silver Springs Hotel.

