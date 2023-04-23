Thirty years on, how a surprise letter on my doorstep sparked memories of the fight for the widower’s pension

David Kingston was driving through Cork listening to Bertie Ahern deliver his Budget speech in January 1994 when he heard the finance minister announce that the Widow’s Pension would henceforth become the Spouse’s Pension.

He reached St Luke’s Cross before “it dawned on me that my wife Grace’s life and death had not been in vain… some good had come out of it”, he says now, as we sit opposite each other in the bar of the Silver Springs Hotel.

Kingston recalls how he stopped the car, thumped the dashboard with his fist and shouted: “We’ve beaten the bastards!”

Fourteen months earlier, on August 8, 1992, Grace — the mother of his five children, aged from two to 13 — had died after a relatively routine operation at the age of 41.

As he struggled with this sudden calamity, grief turned to anger at the realisation that if he had died Grace would have got the widow’s pension, but because he was a man there was no financial assistance for him from the State, and, as a result of her death, he would actually be penalised by the tax system.

Kingston embarked on a one-man campaign to change the law, but soon discovered a mixture of apathy and ignorance among politicians, church leaders and the media about the issue. Even Bertie Ahern insisted at the time: “I do not accept that there is an anomaly in the tax treatment of widowers.”

Equality, David Kingston was told, even by the then equality minister, was a “women’s issue” as far as the establishment was concerned: men were “providers” who shouldn’t have to rely on the State for support.

“It was only my beating heart that kept my kids out of an orphanage,” he says now, his voice breaking with emotion as he recalls the stress and anger that sustained him in the months after Grace’s death. The burning equality issue of the time was not equal rights for men and women, but whether women should be admitted as members of the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin 6.

But he did get what he calls one big break that gave him the heart to continue — one I had long forgotten.

Thirty years later, when I opened a letter dated January 26, 2023, which wound its way through the postal system and was lying on my hall floor when I came back from an extended trip abroad, I was reminded of my own small part in the process.

As I read down the three pages of neat handwriting, a flicker of memory took me back to the latter part of 1992, the night Michael Carruth won the Olympic gold medal in boxing for Ireland, the night Grace Kingston died unexpectedly and the time I drove down to Cork in my green Opel Kadett to meet a guy in the Silver Springs Hotel who was on a mission to change the law.

“I wrote to newspapers, local and national,” I read in this unexpected letter. “Critically, the Indo gave me my first break. Maybe it was your editor who asked you to interview me and maybe you have long forgotten that lunch you treated me to in the Silver Springs Hotel.

“Your article with a picture of my five photogenic children under the banner headline ‘Cropping the widower’s mite’ was the equivalent of a home run. Briefly thereafter I had my 15 minutes of fame… I suppose for a while I became the Vicky Phelan of 1993… but I am still known around here by people of my own vintage as ‘the man who won the widower’s pension’, although I know it was more complex than that.”

The letter was signed Dave Kingston and ended: “Once again Liam – my family and I are in your debt.” It was so unexpected, as the years had washed away the memory of our meeting almost completely. It wasn’t until I went through the archive and found it, dated November 29, 1993, that if fully came back to me.

Both of us are older and wiser as we reflect on that lunch long ago. Ironically, as we sit anonymously in the bar of the Silver Springs taking a trip down memory lane, the annual conference of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland — of which Dave was once a member — is under way in the hotel, the various delegates unaware that the two old guys sitting in a corner could claim to have done some good through their brief collaboration.

For Dave Kingston, writing the letter is about “clearing the decks” now his children are reared and living their lives in Dublin, Dubai, Cork, London and Toronto, a typical scenario for many Irish families.

For me, reading his words also took me on an emotional journey.

Over the years, I’ve received many letters from many people — solicitors threatening defamation, readers complaining about something I wrote, others contradicting my facts or views — but none that included the sentence: “Because we are Old Warriors of a certain vintage, I wanted to let you know, albeit 30 years after the event, how deeply grateful I am to you. The pen is mightier than the sword for sure, and your article was a catalyst for what was to follow.”

What followed, some weeks later, was that Bertie Ahern stood up in the Dáil and, during his Budget speech, made the following announcement: “Under present arrangements, a contributory pension is payable to widows only. Following examination of the matter, the government has decided that, as and from October 1994, widowers should also qualify for a contributory pension… By ensuring equality of treatment between widows and widowers, that reform marks a significant stage in the development of the social insurance system.”

It was estimated the measure would cost £16m a year back then, on top of the £282m that was being paid out to 85,000 widows.

​Dave Kingston now recalls all these years later that with Grace he had “won first prize in the lottery of life”.

The couple had been married for 16 years. Six weeks before Grace died, they had taken their last family holiday, to Disneyland Paris.

Although he was under great stress following her death, he never missed a day’s work at the school where he taught. He also concedes he was fortunate that “my children were very good, in and out of school”. While he believes his “one-man campaign” and the publicity it drew from the Sunday Independent was a catalyst for change, a group called Teachers United had also initiated a legal case, seeking to change the law that was winding its way through the court system at the time. The European Union was also investigating Ireland’s rather dismal record in that area.

“I had to be very strong,” Kingston says now, recalling those far-off days, “but I never doubted myself, not once.” He continued to believe in himself, even when he was being rebuffed and regarded as a “crank” by many of those he was seeking to engage with.

In his letter, he reflected on how many families have benefited from that Budget change.

“In the autumn of my life, as I am, this letter has for a while been at the top of my ‘to do’ list,” he wrote. “I’m glad I went to the trouble. Liam, I hope life has been kind to you as it has on balance been to me and you are in rude good health. This [letter] will land in the Indo’s office on the 27th January — Grace’s birthday. I mention it because, though our relationship changed on August 8, 1992, it has never ended.”

Even after 30 years it proved that it is never too late to say thanks, or, like Dave, sit down and write that letter or make that call we all put on the long finger.