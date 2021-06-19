Flares lit up at Leicester Square as Scotland fans celebrate in this still image from a social media video in London, Britain June 18, 2021. Twitter @NAGATARA_TUN via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST CREDIT TWITTER @NAGATARA_TUN

Scotland supporters gather in Leicester Square in London, Friday, June 18, 2021 after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Scotland fans are seen climbing statue on a fountain in this still image from a social media video in London, Britain June 18, 2021. Twitter @NAGATARA_TUN via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST CREDIT TWITTER @NAGATARA_TUN

A total of 30 people were arrested in central London as part of the policing operation for England's Euros clash with Scotland, Met Police said.

The force added 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: "13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order."

Red flares were set off as crowds congregated in Leicester Square for the much-anticipated match, which ended in a scoreless draw.

Many fans were wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags, singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted "No Scotland, no party".

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.