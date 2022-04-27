Thirteen women will compete in the Women’s Mini Marathon for the 40th year in a row

13 women who have taken part in every year of the Women’s Mini Marathon, (l to r) Trish Horgan, Angela McLoughlin, Sheila Merne, Ann Quinn, Breda Preston, Rita Kelly, Margaret McBride, Rosemary Phibbs, Margaret Goodwin, Mary O’Colmain and Ria Stewart. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Thirteen women who are competing in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon for the 40th time this year said the race isn’t just about raising money for charity and getting fit, they’ve also made many friendships along the way.

The women, who come from different counties across the country, gathered this week as they have all competed in every race since its inception in 1983.

Mary O’Calmain from Kilkenny, who lives in Dalkey, Dublin, said she decided to take part in the first race in 1983 so she could get out of the house to train and enjoy a bit of air.

"A friend of mine introduced me to jogging and she had heard there was this run just for women so she said it would be a way to make the men stay at home and mind the babies while we were out training,” she told the Irish Independent.

"So we started out just the two of us then that group grew to 40 women and we would meet twice a week to train. There were walkers, runners, fast runners of all shapes and sizes and we made great friends.”

Angela McLoughlin from Crossboy in Sligo will be 80-years-old in January and started participating in the event in her late 30s.

She said she has many amazing memories from doing the race, and even found out she was pregnant after getting a stitch while participating in the event 33 years ago.

“Thirty-three years ago I was doing the mini-marathon and I got a stitch in my side and one of the nurses came over to me and said ‘are you alright’ and I said ‘no I’ve a stitch in my side’ so I got a glass of water, but later I found out I was six months pregnant.

"I went home I went to my doctor and he said ‘Angela, you are six months pregnant!’ He will be 34 now in November.”

This year’s 10km mini-marathon will return to the streets of Dublin on Sunday, June 5, after it was held virtually for the past two years.

Since the event began in 1983, €226m has been raised for charities, and women participating in the event can pick any charity they want to fundraise for.

Rosemary Phibbs from Irishtown, Dublin, has raised money for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) for the past 12 years, as her nephew passed away at the age of 28 from sudden adult death syndrome.

"My nephew died at 28 so I’ve done loads of mini-marathons and Camino trips, we fundraise all the time for CRY,” she said.

"[He died] 12 years ago and his wife was expecting her first baby so his son is 12 in September and he’s never seen his daddy.

“From CRY there is a big team of us from around the country so we would meet [at the race] and get our photographs taken.

“I have to say CRY are brilliant, they have counselling for the families and I’ve even got screening done for the heart, people in my family have heart trouble so they pay for that because we fundraise. It’s a great charity.”

General manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon David O’Leary said he is delighted that the race is back in person this year, and said although the past two virtual events were a success nothing beats the buzz of being back in the city.

“It’s been a fantastic run-in, the past number of years have been very challenging for us because the event has been curtailed because of the pandemics so we pivoted to running a virtual event which was very successful,” he said.

"It helped women to stay connected to their own physical health and mental wellness and our event is a significant platform for fundraising for charities and causes and community-based initiatives, so in that respect, we kept the show on the road, but, there's no replacement for the event and the day itself so that’s something we are very excited about.”