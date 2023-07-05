Third person dies in sea off Cork in just 10 days

A third person has died in an apparent drowning tragedy in Cork in the space of 10 days.

Gardaí are now trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was recovered from the sea near the Old Head of Kinsale on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred after different incident in which a Polish mother-of-two died in a drowning tragedy off east Cork on June 25 and a father-of-three died during a camping trip on Cape Clear on July 1.

Polish mother Joanna Wisniowska (34) died in a tragedy off Ballycroneen strand in east Cork after she had courageously gone to the aid of her 10 year-old-son who was in difficulty in the water.

She managed to get him to the safety of offshore rocks before she was swept away by a rip current.

Joanna was from Strzyzow in Poland, in the Carpathian district to the east of Krakow, but had been living in Cloyne in east Cork for several years with her husband and two children.

The man who died on Cape Clear was recovered last weekend following a search by Baltimore RNLI and the Coast Guard's Rescue 115 Sikorsky helicopter.

David Latten (44) had gone to the foot of cliffs to recover a lost football and the alarm was raised by his family when he failed to return.

It remains unclear whether the man, who was from Clonakilty, died from a head injury, drowning or a combination of both.

His death is being treated as a tragic accident.

The latest discovery occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a member of the public spotted a body in the sea near rocks off the Old Head of Kinsale.

Gardaí, the Coast Guard and Kinsale RNLI were notified shortly after 4pm.

An RNLI unit successfully recovered the remains from the sea and the body was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a full post mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death involved.

The man is understood to be aged between 30 and 50 years.

He is believed to be of Asian ethnicity but may have been living in the Cork area.

The death is being treated as a tragedy.

Gardaí are now trying to identify the man and are checking with all missing person registers.

Cork suffered a total of five tragic deaths over the past ten days with two people also dying in separate and unrelated road traffic incidents.

Both collisions occurred in north Cork and within the space of 24 hours of each other.

The collision in Mitchelstown saw a 16 year old boy lose his life while a 29 year old Ukrainian national died in a two-vehicle collision on Fermoy's main street.