Third of tenants are evicted to sell property

National housing charity Threshold has called for domestic tenants to be given the same rights as those in commercial buildings, where they are allowed to remain living in the property until the sale has been completed.

Chief executive John-Mark McCafferty said that some landlords are "abusing the legislation" to hike up their rental yields by using a "fake sale", falsely claiming they needed the property for a family member, or falsely saying they were planning to carry out substantial renovation.

"Even though this behaviour is illegal under the Residential Tenancies Act, we regularly receive complaints from tenants who have been told to leave their homes on these grounds, only for the property to be then re-advertised at a higher rate of rent," he said.