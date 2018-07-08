Tragedy struck the Dunlop motorcycle racing dynasty for a third time yesterday when William Dunlop was killed in a practice run at the Skerries 100 event.

Third member of Dunlop bike family dies in racing tragedy

The 32-year-old father-of-one died when he crashed on the closed road system near Skerries in County Dublin.

William's father Robert was killed in May 2008 during a practice run at the NW200 event. His uncle, the legendary Joey Dunlop, who won more Skerries 100 events than any other rider, was killed in a motorbike race in Estonia in 2000.

William's brother Michael, who holds the record for the fastest lap at Skerries, was also taking part in the practice run when William was killed.

It is believed William was riding an R1 Yamaha when he crashed on part of the circuit known as Sam's Tunnel about 5pm.

Doctors and paramedics on duty at the event immediately went to his aid but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

He and his partner Janine had one child and were expecting the birth of their second.

Mr Dunlop was proud of his family's distinguished record of success in motorcycle racing.

It is understood William was making his return to the sport after withdrawing from the Isle of Man TT in May to be with his pregnant partner.

The Skerries race weekend attracts thousands of spectators to the area each year.

William Dunlop's brother, Michael, was promoted by the organisers as the star attraction this weekend following recent success in the Isle of Man TT.

"A man in his 30s was fatally injured in a crash," a Garda confirmed.

A man attending the popular annual event in North County Dublin said everyone at the event was "devastated" by the tragedy.

"The red flags went up as a steward announced there had been an accident. The practice was immediately halted," he said.

"A motorcyclist who was a short distance behind William was covered in oil.

"William's machine seemed to have suffered some sort of major failure and oil sprayed everywhere," he said.

The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, organisers of the Skerries 100, said the club "deeply regrets to announce that competitor William Dunlop of Ballymoney, Co Antrim, has passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident that occurred during practice which took place today, July 7, 2018.

"The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop's family and friends.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time."

William Dunlop was previously a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

