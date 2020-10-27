Third man arrested in connection with corruption at a statutory body

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with corrupt practices at a statutory body, the third person to be arrested in the investigation.

A man in his 50s was arrested in August while a woman in her 30s was arrested in September in connection with Operation Lakefront.

A Garda Spokesperson said: “Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a man, aged in his 40s, this morning, Tuesday 27th September 2020, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

“The arrest operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB in Co. Kildare and is the third arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.”

The man was arrested for offences related to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and is currently detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors