Third man (32) to appear in court today in connection with shooting of mum-of-one Sinead Connolly

A 32-year-old man is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court today in relation to the alleged attempted murder of tragic Dublin mum Sinead Connolly.

Dean McCarthy of Bernard Curtis House, Bluebell, is the third man to be charged in relation to the gun attack which happened on March 6.

Ms Connolly (30) was critically injured in the shooting at her home which occurred when she had been sitting on her sofa and was shot in front of her seven-year-old daughter, Leah.

She was hit three times and has been left paralysed from the chest down.

Today Mr McCarthy will make his third appearance before Dublin District Court after he was first arrested by Kilmainham gardai on April 29.

The defendant, who is a neighbour of Ms Connolly, was arrested after spending a number of weeks being treated at St James’ Hospital for a serious stomach injury in the aftermath of the shooting.

He was first brought to Dublin District Court the following day where evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Tom Cooney and he was remanded in custody

He made a further court appearance on May 6.

Mr McCarthy is charged with the attempted murder of Ms Connolly on March 6 and possession of a G9A Grand Power semi-automatic handgun, at Bernard Curtis House, with intent to endanger life on the same date.

Another defendant, Joseph Byrne (32) of La Touche Road, Bluebell, was remanded in custody after he appeared at Dublin District Court on March 16 and was with the attempted murder of the mother-of-one.

He is also charged with possession of the same handgun with intent to enable another person to endanger life and is also due to appear at Cloverhill District Court today via videolink where the DPP’s directions are expected to be obtained.

Detective Garda Colm Reynolds told a previous court hearing that Ms Connolly suffered life-threatening injuries to her upper body which were “unlikely to be reversible and will change her life from here on in”.

It was alleged Mr Byrne entered a nearby flat brandishing a black handgun. He came out with a second man who was now carrying the gun.

They allegedly went to Sinead Connolly’s home and the second man went in followed by Mr Byrne.

Detective Garda Reynolds has said when they exited Mr Byrne was helping the other man who was nursing an injury.

The gun was left on the stairwell and picked up by a third man, the court was told.

Mr Byrne brought the injured man to St James’s A&E, it was alleged.

The first man charged in connection with the case was Paul Mooney (32) with an address in Dublin’s south inner city was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is also accused of acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person, knowing or believing them to have committed an offence.

The District Court heard he arrived after the shooting.

His solicitor had said he innocently went there to pay someone €50. The court also heard it was alleged he picked up the firearm from the scene and put it in his pocket. He allegedly returned to his own home, wrapped it in two bags and disposed of it in a communal bin area.

It was recovered two days later.

Mr Mooney has also been remanded in custody.

According to a GoFundMe page that was set up by her older sister Orla, the injuries Sinead sustained were critical "but thankfully she is slowly on the road to recovery but her injuries are life-changing and catastrophic".

She spent over two months being treated in St James's hospital and was moved to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire last Tuesday where she will learn to adapt to her life-changing injuries.