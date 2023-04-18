Third-level colleges need more funding with less red tape to support students with autism, committee told

Third-level colleges need more funding, and with less red-tape attached, to support the growing number of students with autism entering higher education, an Oireachtas committee heard today.

The transition to, and journey through, higher education can be particularly challenging for autistic students, but colleges can feel their “hands are tied” in responding to their needs, the Oireachtas Committee on Autism was told.

There is growing recognition of the need to support students with autism through the education system, with an increasing provision of special classes and special schools.

The Department of Education is now working off a prevalence rate of special educational needs, particularly of autism, of almost 3.4pc of the population, more than double the previous estimate of 1.5pc.

Staff at Technological University of the Shannon told the committee of the supports already offered at third-level such as sensory breaks, extra time and smaller rooms for exams, and pastoral care services.

But challenges and barriers prevent them from supporting students to the extent that they would like, according to TUS vice president Frances O’Connell and colleagues, Dr Carolann Bargary and Lisa Hanlon, who head up disability services on TUS campuses.

In a joint statement, they said the ever-increasing number of autistic students meant there was a growing imperative to explore how colleges can respond to their needs in an efficient and inclusive way.

“Our capacity beyond the meeting basic levels of support is very limited. There is an opportunity now to imagine the future and to consider how higher education can be transformed through developing a deeper understanding of diversity,” they stated.

They said the current funding model made it difficult to plan for the long-term and could limit their ability to address complex and ongoing issues.

Sometimes colleges have to compete for limited funding, which can lead to organisations focusing on meeting the requirements of the funding rather than meeting the needs of the individuals, they said.

They noted that project-based funding often required time-consuming administrative work, including grant applications, reporting, and evaluation, which was also costly and may take away from a focus on the provision of services.

Another concern is the requirements and restrictions often associated with funding, which can limit flexibility in how they provide services.

“This can make it difficult for us to adapt to the changing needs of our students and may not allow for innovation or creativity in the provisions,” they told the committee.

There can also be uncertainty attached to the level and duration of funding, which makers planning difficult and can create a sense of instability for staff and students, they added.

They called for a three-to-five-year funding model, ring-fenced for the needs of autistic students and adequate to employ specialised staff.

Colleges also need more autonomy in how to spend the funding “rather than following absolute prescriptive qualification conditions and rules that may disqualify addressing genuine needs,” they added.

Priorities the TUS staff identified for funding included staff training and education, one-to-one learning support, tailored careers advice and an occupational therapy role to help around issues with which autistic students may struggle, such as time management and social interaction.

Another item on their funding checklist was sensory audits to assess possible environmental improvements to campuses, such as provision of quiet spaces and improved signage.