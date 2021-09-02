Third Covid-19 vaccine for immuno-compromised patients as extension of their original course

A third Covid-19 vaccine dose in immuno-suppressed patients will be an extension of their vaccination course, rather than being viewed as a ‘booster’ shot.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has drawn a distinction between extended vaccine doses for people who are immuno-compromised and are felt to need an additional dose under an extended regime, rather than a ‘booster.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Niac member and chair of the Institute of Obstetricians Dr Cliona Murphy said the extended regime will be dedicated to people who public health doctors deems in need of an additional dose.

“We'd like to make a distinction between people who are immuno-compromised and felt to need an additional dose and we will call that an extended dose or extended regime rather than a booster. So, a booster is I supposed to give additional durability in respect [of] protection.”

Dr Murphy explained the distinction exists because people who are immuno-supressed are considered under-vaccinated. In these instances, she said, “their third dose for example is an extension of their original course and that's something slightly different to the feeling that somebody like you or I might be completely vaccinated but get a booster later on.”

When asked if people over 60 years and healthcare workers who were given Astra Zeneca vaccines will be included in the regime, Dr Murphy said each case will be assessed on its merits.

“We've made this recommendation on evidence. It also ties in with the report yesterday from the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) and which says that the option of administering vaccine doses should be considered in those who are immuno-compromised, but are making distinctions between those who potentially have full vaccination and full immunity.”

Meanwhile, Dr Murphy also confirmed that MRNA vaccines will be offered as part of the extended vaccination regime.

