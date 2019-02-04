Police have warned those sharing images and making comments about Sunday's horrific three-car crash in Co Tyrone which killed two and injured three others they could face court.

'Think before you post' - police warn social media users not to share images of Tyrone crash

Officers have told those responsible for sharing the pictures to take them down.

The crash between the three vehicles happened on the A29 Dungannon Road outside Moy on Sunday at around 1pm. Three people remain in hospital.

Political representatives said the incident happened at a notorious accident blackspot, a sentiment echoed by many on social media platforms.

However, police were forced to take to Facebook to warn people about their comments and actions on social media in the aftermath of the crash.

"We’ve noted a number of comments across social media," an officer for Dungannon and south Tyrone said.

"Think before you post.

"Refrain from making comments or statements in relation to it, it is not helpful and in some cases it is very disrespectful."

Later the officer added: "Posting or sharing pictures of this is not acceptable in any possible way. Those doing so are potentially guilty of a number of offences that would be dealt with in court.

"We would strongly advise anyone who has done so that they remove such images or shares."

The warning comes just weeks after people shared images online of the immediate aftermath of a fatal crash on Dublin's M50, sparking an appeal from the victim's family and An Garda Síochána to refrain from sharing the photographs.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said the community was in shock. She said it was devastating to think there were families around the world receiving the dreadful news of the incident.

"My thoughts are with all of those involved and their families at this time," she added.

Dungannon Ulster Unionist councillor Walter Cuddy said there had been many tragedies on the road, and called for a Moy bypass to be prioritised before anyone else was killed.

He said driving conditions in the area yesterday were very bad, which made that part of the A29 even more dangerous for motorists.

"This is a dreadful tragedy. There have been so many deaths on that stretch of road," he said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton added: "My immediate thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected during this serious road traffic collision."

