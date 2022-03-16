‘Things just seem to go well for me here’ – Step Brothers star John C Reilly says there’s ‘deep meaning as Irish American’

16/03/22 - Actor John C. Reilly attends a media event at The Gravity Bar in The Guinness Storehouse, Dublin ahead of the St. Patrick's Festival and parade. Photo: Damien Storan.

HE’S one of the biggest comedy stars in Hollywood but in Ireland, John C Reilly just feels ‘normal.’

The Stepbrothers star said that being invited to appear in the parade ‘might seem like a goof’ but for him, it has ‘deep meaning as an Irish American’ and he is happy to believe that his late father ‘might be somewhere watching right now and couldn’t be more proud.’

“Things just seem to go well for me here. Every time I come here….Good things happen in Ireland, one after the other if you stay open to it here. And it’s a special place for that reason. The lyrical quality that people have and the sense of fun,” he told media at the Guinness Storehouse at a briefing ahead of the St Patrick’s festival.

He remembered back to his days growing up in Chicago and being brought to the parade by his father when it was ‘a chance to hear those bagpipes.’

“It was just this glorious thing. To see these Police Benevolent associations and Hibernian societies and all these kinds of things coming down the street. It just made your heart swell with pride.

Read More

And it was usually just a beautiful spring day, you know? It was like the beginning of something somehow every year so I’m really looking forward to seeing that here as well, you know, in the Motherland itself.”

Delighted to be able to travel again after the lockdowns of Covid – which he believes Irish people might have suffered from the most because of how ‘sociable’ they are – Reilly revealed that he is going to be in this country ‘for a few weeks’ and hopes to go out traveling ‘around the West’ a little bit – but he prefers not to make too many plans.

“I mean, my perfect day is like I wake up in the morning and I start doing things I want to do...with no plans at all, with no schedules.”

“A lot of my life is heavily scheduled, you know, when I’m working so when I’m not working I really like to just head out.”

He let it slip that he will be appearing on a ‘very special’ Late Late Show this week, recalling how last time he was on, he met Saoirse Ronan – whom he revealed is the person that he would be ‘most excited’ to work with in the future.

“I ran into her backstage and I thought man, that’s a special person. So, yeah, I hope somehow we cross paths,” he said.

Meanwhile meeting President Michael D Higgins is one of the things he is looking forward to most during this trip – along with hitting some pubs.

“That’s something that Americans really crave – that sense of community,” he said – painting a picture of his perfect rural pub run by generations of families with ‘a dog running through’.

“That sense of being part of a community and not just the drinking, you know, the drinking of course is what happens at a pub amongst other things but what we Americans really crave is that sense of belonging, you know – even the TV show Cheers is essentially about that….yes it’s a bar but it’s really coming to a place where you belong, where people know your name.”

And while he might not be a big drinker, he is well able to pour the perfect pint – expertly pulling the taps at the Guinness Storehouse for a photo op. Staff asked him to come back for St Patrick’s day when they will be pouring “5,000 pints – minimum.”