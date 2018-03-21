Thieves use forklift to rip ATM from village wall
Police have appealed for the public's help after thieves in a Co Armagh village used a forklift to rip an ATM from a wall.
The robbery happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Victoria Street in Keady, when the forklift truck smashed into the wall around the cash machine.
Police have said they do not yet know the value of the damage caused by the incident, but that the ATM would have contained a "substantial quantity of cash".
In a statement on the PSNI Armagh Facebook page, a spokesperson wrote: "Did you see any people in or around the forecourt, or waiting nearby in vehicles? Do you have dash cam footage of any people or vehicles in the area? Please, if you have a dash cam, back the footage up and get in touch with us. Something you think is nothing could be what solves this case.
"Our detectives need your help.
"This isn't a case of rich v poor, this isn't a Robin Hood-style taking from the banks - this is YOUR money. This is YOUR local business which now has significant structural damage and will be significantly out of pocket over this. If you know who's responsible, don't give them a hiding place.
"Whilst this is a blow to the community, it is knowledge from within the community that can put it right."
Anyone with information about the theft can contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101 quoting the incident number 176 with the date 21/03/2018, or alternatively can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
