Thieves use forklift to rip ATM from village wall

The robbery happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Victoria Street in Keady, when the forklift truck smashed into the wall around the cash machine.

Police have said they do not yet know the value of the damage caused by the incident, but that the ATM would have contained a "substantial quantity of cash".

In a statement on the PSNI Armagh Facebook page, a spokesperson wrote: "Did you see any people in or around the forecourt, or waiting nearby in vehicles? Do you have dash cam footage of any people or vehicles in the area? Please, if you have a dash cam, back the footage up and get in touch with us. Something you think is nothing could be what solves this case.