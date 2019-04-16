Thieves use digger to steal another cash machine from shop wall
Another cash machine has been ripped from the wall of a shop.
A digger was used in the early-morning attack in Market Square in Bushmills, Co Antrim.
A number of ATMs have been stolen in Northern Ireland and the Republic this year.
Market Square is closed and detectives are investigating.
Police have a specialist team investigating the series of nine thefts.
