Tuesday 16 April 2019

Thieves use digger to steal another cash machine from shop wall

PSNI (Stock image)

Michael McHugh

Another cash machine has been ripped from the wall of a shop.

A digger was used in the early-morning attack in Market Square in Bushmills, Co Antrim.

A number of ATMs have been stolen in Northern Ireland and the Republic this year.

Market Square is closed and detectives are investigating.

Police have a specialist team investigating the series of nine thefts.

Press Association

