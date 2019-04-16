Another cash machine has been ripped from the wall of a shop.

Thieves use digger to steal another cash machine from shop wall

A digger was used in the early-morning attack in Market Square in Bushmills, Co Antrim.

A number of ATMs have been stolen in Northern Ireland and the Republic this year.

Market Square is closed and detectives are investigating.

Police have a specialist team investigating the series of nine thefts.

