An ATM has been stolen from the wall of a bank in Co Cavan.

Thieves rip ATM from wall of bank in early hours of morning

The brazen theft took place from the wall at the bank on the Main Street, Kingscourt around 4am this morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson told Independent.ie, "Gardaí were alerted at about 4am and immediately went to the scene.

"On arrival they discovered that a large digger had been used to remove the ATM from the bank.

"The ATM was placed on a trailer being towed by a light coloured large four wheel drive vehicle (SUV). This vehicle left the scene in the direction of Carrickmacross."

The scene is sealed off for a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact then at Bailleboro Garda Station on 042 9694570.

Online Editors