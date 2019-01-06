The PSNI are appealing for information after thieves used an allegedly stolen digger to rip out an ATM in Tyrone.

Thieves attempt to rip ATM from wall using stolen digger

The attempted theft took place at a shop at 4am this morning on Old Mountfield Road, Omagh.

“Thieves used a piece of plant machinery, believed to have been stolen from a site a short distance away, in a bid to rip out an ATM machine,” the PSNI said in a statement.

The PSNI are also seeking information about a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which is believed to have travelled towards Cookstown after the incident.

Anybody with information is being urged to call 101 and reference the number 243 06/01/19.

Online Editors