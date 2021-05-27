Thiago Cortes’s father says two-year sentence for killer ‘trivialises’ his son’s life 

The father of Deliveroo driver Thiago Cortes has hit out at the two-year sentence handed down to the driver who caused the death of his son.

The Deliveroo driver was struck down and killed by a then sixteen-year-old boy in August 2020. The driver was speeding at 79 km/h in a 50km/h zone when the collision occurred, killing the Brazilian native.

Mr Cortes came to Ireland with his fiancé to study English and was working with the food delivery service Deliveroo when the collision occurred.

Mr Cortes was attempting to turn right onto North Wall Quay when the accused boy drove through a red light and struck Mr Cortes with the car.

Read More

In an interview with the Irish Daily Star, the late Mr Cortes’s father said the two-year prison sentence “trivialises” the life of his son, and the sentence is making a generation of “criminals who make fun of justice”.

Last week, the now 17-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Cortes.

The court heard the teenager drove away from the scene after the incident and abandoned the car, fleeing with the car passengers.

Mr Cortes’s father said “Fair? Just two years in prison for taking a life. No, I don’t think so. It trivialises life”, he told the paper.

“The fact that he is a problematic ‘boy’ as described in the court decision should not be a factor in easing his sentence”, said the father.

“No amount of incarceration would bring my son Thiago Cortes back, but it would be an example for other boys from unstructured families to stop to think about the consequences of their actions.

“Two years? It passes very fast, it will hardly give this boy time to reflect on the misfortune he brought to our family”, he said.

The father said the family will not be appealing the judge’s decision due to the suffering it has already brought the family and the late Mr Cortes’s fiancé.