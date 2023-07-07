‘They’ve put their heart and soul into it’ – young people receive President’s Award at Áras

Domas Kalesnykas and Aisling Page with Gaisce CEO Avril Ryan at Áras an Uachtaráin

A total of 98 young people from across the country were presented with the Gaisce Gold Award by President Michael D Higgins in a ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin today.

The Gaisce President’s Award challenges young people to engage in personal, physical and community challenges. This year’s recipients contributed over 37,000 hours of their time to personal development and voluntary work.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement under the programme and can take up to three years to complete.

Domas Kalesnykas (19) is from Mallow, Co Cork, and was born in Lithuania. He said working towards the Gold Award was one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

“I did litter picking, it was a reminder that I was still linked to my community as a teenager. It made me realise all people are linked to each other,” he said.

He encouraged anyone considering going for a Gaisce Award to take the plunge.

“Go for it, do it, try your best. I think Gaisce is for anyone and everyone willing to give it a chance and once you start, you can’t stop,” he said.

“It takes hard work, time and it’s challenging, but it’s worth it.”

Domas said he plans to continue volunteering with Mallow Tidy Towns in the future.

Aisling Page (24) from Mountrath, Co Laois, is a qualified doctor having graduated from Trinity College Dublin last summer.

Receiving her Gold Award at the Áras marks the end of a decade long journey starting when she worked towards the Gaisce Bronze Award at age 14.

The highlight of her Gold Award journey was a trip to northern Colombia for the Lost City Trek, a hiking trail through indigenous land.

“You can only get to the old city by foot. It was a four day and three-night hike in the heat in Colombia, so it definitely tested my limits physically,” she said.

She said getting involved with Gaisce put her out of her comfort zone, introduced her to new people and led her to take up new hobbies like creative writing and kayaking.

Today's News in 90 Seconds - July 7th

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, President Higgins said: “Young people possess immense potential, creativity and a perspective that can shape our world in profound ways, demonstrated through this year’s recipients of the Gold Award.

“I would like to congratulate the 98 awardees today, and hope that they will continue to actively engage in their communities to build a brighter, more inclusive society for all.”

Gaisce CEO Avril Ryan said completing the award is an “amazing, humongous achievement” and “it creates a better society when everyone works together”.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate something that young people have put their heart and soul into and that to me is so heart-warming,” she added.

She highlighted the work of recipients who may have never received recognition for their efforts before and praised those who achieved the award coming from challenging backgrounds.

Across Bronze, Silver and Gold levels of the Gaisce Awards, Ms Ryan said awardees have given hundreds of thousands of hours of their time to their communities.