‘They’ve lost their independence, their jobs and friends’ — disabled workers demand Rehab pay outstanding redundancy

The family of a former Rehab worker who has not received his full redundancy payment have said he lost his “independence, money and friends” on the day he was let go.

Thirty-eight staff with intellectual and physical disabilities were made redundant when Rehab Enterprises closed its logistics centre in Raheen, Co Limerick, in April last year.

Alan Sampson, who worked with the company for 27 years, was one of those affected.

Under a previous collective agreement, redundant workers were entitled to six weeks’ pay per year of service with no cap. However, Rehab unilaterally cut the terms to just two weeks’ statutory and two weeks’ ex-gratia per year of service capped at one year’s salary.

Some workers who should have received redundancies worth €60,000 were instead offered just over €21,000.

Alan Sampson (51) has not found alternative employment since, and his sister, Caroline Sampson, said his health has deteriorated.

Her brother has a learning disability, severe spinal stenosis and scoliosis.

He enjoyed the social aspect of his job and spent 90 minutes a day commuting to get there.

“It was one of the most important aspects of his life – it gave him a purpose, equality and inclusion,” she told the Irish Independent.

“He and the 38 ex-employees were dedicated members of the workforce – and made a significant contribution to society, despite their many challenges. They’ve now lost that social inclusion, the money they were owed, their independence, their jobs and friends.”

Trade union Siptu brought a case to the Labour Court on behalf of its members. Many of those impacted have visual impairments, learning difficulties and Down syndrome.

The Labour Court said it could “find no clear and undisputed basis not to uphold the existing collective agreement” and recommended that it be respected.

A financial expert hired to carry out a report on the Rehab Group’s finances found it does have options that could be explored to meet the redundancy claims – and that the “inability to meet this claim does not appear to have been demonstrated”.

However, Rehab Group has argued Rehab Enterprises is a separate legal entity, which is under significant financial pressure and is unable to pay the historic redundancy terms.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan is calling on Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys to instruct Rehab to honour the redundancy agreement.

“These workers have only received a basic statutory redundancy package – approximately one third of what they’re owed – and, in most cases, they have given decades of service to the company.”

Robert Purfield, industrial organiser with Siptu, said: “We are in a position where we have to consider all options to vindicate their positions – and if that means any form of action or protest, we will have to consider it.”

In a response to queries from the Irish Independent, Rehab said Rehab Enterprises “has been consistently loss-making for a number of years”.

“The final Labour Court recommendation is currently being taken through the appropriate internal governance process.

“We will be revert to those impacted as soon as we are able to do so. We recognise that this process is challenging for the former employees in Limerick.”