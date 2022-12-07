‘They’re the stars of the show’ – Ukrainian children capture the joy of Christmas despite a harrowing year

When the war in Ukraine began almost a year ago, people all across Ireland began offering support in whatever way they could.

Some opened up their homes, others donated money, some gave food and clothing, and others organised in their local communities.

Damian Brady was one of the latter. Having seen what the war was doing to the people of Ukraine after his friend from Kharkiv was forced to flee the country, he posted a request on social media asking if anyone in his locality had a second home which could be used to help.

Within days, the Wexford man had received 20 offers of houses, which he vetted personally before assisting

50 refugees to take up temporary residence.

“I have been friends with Iryna Packenko, a native of Kharkiv, for many years, and was very worried about her in March as things were getting so bad in that area,” he said.

“When the war started, we chatted via Zoom and when I saw how upset she was I felt compelled to help. At first, I had no idea what I could do so thought of the simplest thing first – a social media post – and this was seen by a reporter from the local paper.

“From there, many people emailed me and I managed to find the most suitable homes – finding seven places, including granny flats and summer homes, over a two-week period. These very generous people in the area also found homes for extended families of the initial group – with many getting houses while a few were staying in hotels.

“In total, I directly helped around 25 mothers and children by finding houses for them in Ireland and then another 25 (all from Kharkiv) came over as a result.”

Mr Brady, who is a “multi-instrumentalist and music teacher”, said he was blown away by the generosity of the people of Gorey.

Ms Packenko was one of the first to arrive in the town.

She said that although she and her fellow refugees live in constant fear for their families back home, they are incredibly grateful for the kindness they have been shown in Ireland.

“The war changed the lives of everyone in our country,” she said. “But thanks to the help of our friend Damian, we arrived in Ireland and met a lot of wonderful and kind-hearted people here. They support and help us in many ways and we are infinitely grateful to them.

“Ireland has given us a chance to restart our lives, to create, to feel happy and to find our place.”

As well as attending school, some of the Ukrainian children have been partaking in exciting musical projects at Leinster Music Academy, which is owned by Mr Brady.

As many of the Ukrainian families in Gorey look towards their first Christmas in Ireland, the music teacher decided to do something special – and so they have recorded a festive video.

“I thought it would be fun for the kids to be the stars of the show and it would be something nice to introduce them to their first Christmas in Ireland,” Mr Brady said.