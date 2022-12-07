| 3.5°C Dublin

‘They’re the stars of the show’ – Ukrainian children capture the joy of Christmas despite a harrowing year

Ukrainian children performing a Christmas show with the Leinster Music Academy

Arlene Harris

When the war in Ukraine began almost a year ago, people all across Ireland began offering support in whatever way they could.

Some opened up their homes, others donated money, some gave food and clothing, and others organised in their local communities.

