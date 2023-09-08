‘They’ll be allowed to be individuals’ – Sligo school welcomes four sets of twins to first-year class

Laoise and Beggah Carroll; Noah and Emma McAndrew; Freddy and Tommy Scanlon; and Robbie and Charlie Barron, four sets of twins in first year at Grange PPS. Photo: James Connolly

One set of twins in a class group can be a bit out of the ordinary – but staff at Grange Post-Primary School in Sligo were met with the surprise of four sets of twins entering first year when the new academic year started last week.

Tommy and Freddy Scanlon; Noah and Emma McAndrew; Laoise and Beggah Carroll; and Charlie and Robbie Barron are eight students out of a first-year group of 60 at Grange PPS, about 15km outside of Sligo town – meaning twins represent around 13pc of new pupils at the small school.

Freddy said he appreciated being in a class group with other twins because, “it makes it more normal”.

“We try to get along as much as we can, and we do really. But sometimes we try to go our separate ways too,” Freddy said. He and Tommy’s shared hobby is hurling.

As for knowing one twin from the other, “at the start, no one had a clue”, Freddy said. “But then everyone caught on a bit.”

Noah and Emma knew Tommy and Freddy before starting at Grange PPS as they went to primary school together, so sharing a school with another set of twins is nothing new for them. The two both enjoy athletics.

“We like being twins – it’s not really any different,” Emma said.

Laoise and Beggah’s shared love is Gaelic football, and the sisters also have experience from primary school of sharing a class with another set of twins.

“It’s different, but you’ve just got to go along with it,” Laoise said.

Fellow pupils often ask whether the two get along and they always say that they do.

They don’t look so alike that they get confused for one another, but their names often get mixed up.

Charlie and Robbie share a passion for youth theatre, a hobby they both picked up from their older brother.

They both appeared in a local performance of the play Don’t Shoot The Messenger.

“It’s a pretty old play, you probably haven’t heard of it,” Charlie said.

Fiona Kearins, the year head of the first-year group at Grange PPS, said it was great to see such an unusual occurrence at the school.

“We’ve had one set of twins before in the school but four is very unusual,” she said.

Children with a twin sibling can often find it hard to be their own person and separate from their twin – something of which Ms Kearins and Grange PPS are very aware.

They are keen to ensure it is not a problem by separating the twins into different classes.

“We have split them, which is a big thing for twins who may not have been split before this,” she said.

“None of them are in the same classes or base groups.

“They’re all doing taster courses for the first six weeks, so they’re allowed to sample all the taster subjects.

“They won’t all necessarily end up doing the same subjects.

“They’ll all be allowed to be individuals.”

There are no identical twins among the group of new pupils and none of the pairs look too much alike, so there is no danger of mix-ups happening along the way.

The odds of someone giving birth to twins are roughly one in every 250 pregnancies, making four sets entering the same group at Grange PPS a very rare event.