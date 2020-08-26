'They work and save lives' - local lockdowns are the future, says Donnelly

Localised targeted restrictive measures to stem Covid-19 spikes – as happened in Kildare, Laois and Offaly – are the way of the future, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly signalled today.

They work and save lives, he added.

He indicated that will be the approach this winter as surges emerge and the policy is to suppress the virus while trying to keep as much economic and social life operating as much as possible.

Read More

Speaking at the special Oireachtas committee on the Covid-19 response he said earlier this year Ireland and countries across Europe locked down as Covid spread relentlessly. Tens of millions of people were infected and hundreds of thousands of lives were lost around the world.

"Many lives were lost in Ireland. It has been a difficult year for everyone, and heart breaking for those who have lost family and friends due to Covid-19.

"People across the healthcare system worked tirelessly to prepare an already over-burdened health system to cope with Covid-19. The people of Ireland worked every day, and sacrificed much, to comply with the lockdown, keep essential services running and flatten the curve.

"As countries across Europe began to open up, Covid-19 started to spread again. Countries across Europe are now acting to suppress the virus, and Ireland is doing the same."

Mr Donnelly said that chapter in our fight against Covid-19 was focused on flattening the curve. The country was locked down. Schools and colleges were closed. Businesses were closed. Much hospital and community care stopped.

"People isolated by staying at home. Sports, arts and community activities were cancelled. This approach flattened the curve but came at a huge cost.

"We are now in the second chapter of the fight against Covid. From now to at least Christmas our focus is on suppressing the virus the allow us reopen society, reopen schools and colleges, reopen health services, protect jobs and protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

"Because we know more about the virus now, it has been possible to bring in localised measures where local cases grew, and where national measures are necessary to limit them to targeting the virus. Because tens of thousands of tests are being done each week, it’s been possible to act quickly, to suppress the virus as it tries to move into our communities."

He said: "Last week we learned something very important – thanks to the efforts of the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, we know that localised measured can work and save lives. We know that measures which avoid lockdown by seeking out and minimising the situations in which the virus spreads.

"The same approach is now being used across Ireland – target measures to suppress the virus while keeping as much social and economic open as possible.

"In health we are preparing for winter. A comprehensive winter plan is being developed, with many measures already in place.

"As has been the case from when Covid-19 arrived in Ireland, Government decisions continue to be informed by the recommendations and advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

"Nphet monitors the evolving evidence both nationally and internationally. They are also guided by the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. We are grateful for their assistance and expertise."

Read More

Online Editors