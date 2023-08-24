‘They won’t sell our beer’ – Irish brewer calls out Electric Picnic festival for deal with Heineken that excludes smaller businesses
Ballykilcavan Brewery was set up in 2017 to secure the financial future of a farm that has stood in the small town in County Laois since 1639
The owner of a small brewery in Stradbally, County Laois is asking why he can’t sell their beers at Electric Picnic – one of the largest events to take place in their town. The annual music festival that has been running since 2004 at Stradbally Hall is just 2.5 km away from Ballykilcavan Brewery.