An elderly woman who was beaten with a hammer during a violent robbery says she will not be driven from her home.

'They won't drive me out,' says woman (84) hit on head with hammer by raiders

Jenny Powell (84) said she was hit over the head with a hammer during the attack, and threatened with a saw by a gang of men who broke into her Portakabin home in west Dublin. The incident occurred on Friday in Mulhuddart.

Ms Powell - who uses a wheelchair and has mobility issues - said the gang "tossed" her around as they looked for money.

"They were even rummaging under the mattress. All they got was €20," she said.

"They were hurting me, and I'll be 85 next month. These people need to be caught.

"I've been living here for 20 years, and it's never happened to me before.

"I mind my own business and I'm not going to let these people drive me out," she said.

"I don't know who they are. I've never seen them before but they are dangerous and I want someone to catch them.

"I think they may be going after other people living alone and they need to be stopped."

Ms Powell is well-known in the Mulhuddart area, and has been living in a two-room Portakabin for the past three years. "I used to live in a caravan here before that but this is much better now. I can struggle from the bed to the wheelchair, and from that on to my mobility scooter," she said.

She declined hospital treatment after the attack and vowed that despite the violence used against her, she will recover from her injuries.

Gardaí confirmed they were investigating a report of an aggravated burglary on Powerstown Road, Mulhuddart, about 8.30pm on Friday.

No arrests have been made.

Irish Independent