All-Ireland winner Craig Dias has said it is important to stand up to racism and has praised how the GAA deals with abuse in the game.

'They were with me, backing me' - ex-Dublin player Dias praises GAA for how it deals with racism

The former Dublin player said he has encountered racism twice as a footballer.

However, he said he was amazed at the level of support he got from his club, Kilmacud Crokes, the Dublin county board and his team-mates. He called on people to stand up to racism.

"If you turn a blind eye you're just as bad so you need to speak up about these things, even if you hear it on the street," he said.

"I've rarely got abuse, I can count it on one hand what I've got on and off the field"

He said he recently encountered racism. "The mechanism and support from the club, from the county board and team-mates amazed me. We were called back a number of times for hearings...they were there with me, backing me."

Irish Independent