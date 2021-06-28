‘They were traumatised’- RNLI issues inflatables warning after four rescued from Wicklow sea 

Wicklow RNLI has warned sea swimmers against using inflatables after four people were rescued from Silver Strand beach yesterday.

Two teenage girls were swept out to sea while using an inflatable rubber ring at around 5.20pm. Two men who were on the beach then went to the teenagers' aid but also ended up in need of rescuing.

All four were rescued from rocks, which they clung onto, and the two girls were transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

It was decided the two men did not require any further medical attention and they were brought back to Wicklow harbour.

The rescue was performed with help from the Dublin-based coast guard helicopter rescue 116 which remained overhead while the four were brought on board the lifeboats.

Mary Alridge, who is the lifeboat operation manager for Wicklow RNLI, said using inflatables in the sea “can be lethal” and said the girls were “very lucky”.

"We have saved people over the years of people using equipment that you would see in a pool on holidays,” she said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"We have seen crocodiles, flamingos, unicorns, dinghies, lilos. When they are used oin the sea they can be lethal.

“Even if the water looks calm with gusts you can be just taken out. You can be 100 metres offshore before you even realise it.”

She said the two girls were very traumatised when the lifeboat saved them, and that they’re very lucky to be alive.

“They were very traumatised. They were two lucky girls, they had lots of cuts and bruises from the rocks,” she said.

"For their current medical condition as of this morning I don’t have an update, but they were very very lucky.

"It’s lucky for them that the two men on the beach with their families went to their aid and that our life boat and Wicklow coast guard and the rescue 116 helicopter did too.

"Only for their quick actions, it would’ve been a different result.”