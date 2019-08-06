An abandoned goldfish and four guinea pigs are seeking a loving home after being cruelly left behind in an apartment, according to the ISPCA.

'They were terrified' - ISPCA discover four guinea pigs and goldfish abandoned in an apartment, a fifth guinea pig had died

The animals were discovered by an inspector with the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) following a tip-off that they been left behind when a tenant left an apartment in Co Cork recently.

A fifth auinea pig as also found at the scene but had already died.

The cute tail less rodents and the goldfish were taken into the care of the ISPCA following a veterinary assessment. They are currently in temporary foster care before being adopted to a loving owner.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Lisa O’Donovan said: “When I arrived at the apartment, I discovered four little Guinea pigs absolutely terrified and they also appeared to be underweight and uncared for. It was unclear how long the animals were there. The goldfish was in a tank only half full with water which was evaporating and sadly a fifth Guinea pig had already died.

“I find it difficult to understand how anyone could just walk away and leave their pets behind with no one to care for them, when there are options out there for people. Anybody with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515,” she added.

Meanwhile, the ISPCA is appealing to the public to act as foster carers for dogs, cats and other pets that are rescued by the animal welfare agency before being adopted.

“Fostering is a great way to help timid or nervous animals. What they really need is some quiet space so they can adjust to their new surroundings and get over their ordeal in their own time,” said an ISPCA spokeswoman.

“ With so many animals onsite, it can get a little noisy at the centre especially around feeding times and fostering not only provides invaluable experience helping the ISPCA to care for so many rescued animals, but it also helps the most vulnerable animals we rescue begin to trust humans again.”

Online Editors