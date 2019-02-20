The Irish winner who scooped last night’s €175m EuroMillions jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

'They were surprisingly calm' - Irish winner of 'record-breaking' €175m EuroMillions jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

Spokesperson Miriam Donohoe said that the lucky punter was "surprisingly calm" and "very together" when they called the office this morning.

Ms Donohoe said that the National Lottery is now guiding the winner through the process.

She told Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio that the winning ticket was bought in store and not online, but was unable to release any further details at this stage.

"We can confirm we have heard from the holder of the winning ticket but are not in a position to give any more details at the moment. We hope to be in a position to give details on where the winning ticket was sold later today," she said.

There is plenty of speculation over the whereabouts of the winner - with Meath and north Dublin among those suggested on social media.

Frances Connolly, 52, and Patrick Connolly, 54, from Moira, County Armagh in Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year's Day lottery draw Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Among those claiming to be in the know is Meath East TD Thomas Byrne.

"I'm absolutely delighted to hear that the Euro millions was won in the constituency," he said on Twitter.

"From what I'm hearing (and don't ask me!), it couldn't have happened to nicer people. Congratulations!"

Last night, an Irish National Lottery spokesperson urged the winner – or winners in the case of a syndicate – to keep the ticket safe “at all costs”.

The lottery’s website crashed for a short time yesterday as news of the win filtered out and players rushed to check and see if their numbers had come up.

The winning numbers were: 1, 8, 18, 19, 39 and lucky stars 7 and 9.

The jackpot eclipses the €115m won by Limerick woman Dolores McNamara in July 2005.

Irish players have won the jackpot in the game 14 times since the EuroMillions was launched in Ireland in 2004.

Ms Donohoe had earlier described the latest win as “truly life-changing”.

“We will not be in a position to reveal the winning location for a couple of days at least,” she said.

"There's a lot of work to be done like prepping the winning shop and because this is such a huge amount of money it'll bring massive media attention," Ms Donohoe said.

She said the winner will now be faced with a lot of responsibility.

"If you're the holder of this golden ticket, it's so important to keep it safe at all costs.

"Sign the back of it and contact us as soon as possible because your life as of now has changed forever."

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin also had advice for the lucky EuroMillions player.

"It's a record win for the National Lottery, we are thrilled.

"We are advising our players to check their tickets and if they are the winner sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process," he said.

"Whilst this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can."

He said it has been an incredibly lucky period for players in Ireland.

In January a Northern Ireland couple won €127m in the EuroMillions.

"The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air," Mr Griffin said.

Earlier this month saw an 84-year-old farmer from Donegal scoop €500,000 in the EuroMillions.

Charlie Meehan had to wake his wife after he checked his Lotto numbers to tell her the good news.

