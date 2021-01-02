| -1.9°C Dublin

‘They were middle-aged people who have never done anything like this, it was off the wall’ – the story of the Debenhams 8

The closed Debenhams store on Henry Street in Dublin. Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

The ladder was covered in moss, grass and muck where it lay almost hidden on the ground.

On a dark morning last September, it was a godsend to six women and two men who stood in the cold outside a department store in the middle of Cork, determined to make a point to the whole country.

A fold-up ladder they carried to the back of Debenhams on St Patrick’s Street was a metre short when they put it against the wall.

Privacy