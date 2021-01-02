‘They were middle-aged people who have never done anything like this, it was off the wall’ – the story of the Debenhams 8

The ladder was covered in moss, grass and muck where it lay almost hidden on the ground.

On a dark morning last September, it was a godsend to six women and two men who stood in the cold outside a department store in the middle of Cork, determined to make a point to the whole country.

A fold-up ladder they carried to the back of Debenhams on St Patrick’s Street was a metre short when they put it against the wall.

They needed to climb onto the roof to get into the building. They were going to stage a sit-in they’d been planning for weeks.

A man from SuperValu and people delivering bread stopped to watch.

“Trish O’Sullivan from the Tralee store looked down, and there was a ladder there in the undergrowth,” said Gillian McSweeney, a former part-time sales assistant in the ladieswear department.

“They literally picked the ladder up and went in. It was meant to happen. It could have been there for ten years. We don’t know. But it worked and made us laugh in a very anxious situation.”

Otherwise, they probably wouldn’t have gone ahead with it.

The sit-in was arranged on the same day as another group of former workers occupied a store on Henry Street in Dublin, where ‘two plus two equals the end’ was spray painted across the shop front.

This battle cry referred to their demand for an extra amount worth two weeks’ pay per year of service on top of the basic statutory payment. It was a deal brokered in a collective agreement four years ago. It would cost around €11m.

The sit-in was desperate attempt to draw attention to their demand for a better redundancy deal following months of picketing, protests and confrontations with security personnel hired by liquidators to remove stock.

The protests began after the British high street chain closed its 11 stores with little warning and went into liquidation at the start of the pandemic. More than 1,000 people lost their jobs.

Gillian McSweeney drove three women from Cork’s city and suburbs that day. The ’Debenhams 8’ as they would become known included mothers, a grandfather, and a member of the Socialist Party.

Two were from a Tralee Store, one from Mahon Point Shopping Centre and four from Patrick’s Street .

They stayed in the building for three days, managing to avoid arrest unlike their Henry Street colleagues.

“It was totally out of character for everyone involved,” said Gillian.

“There were middle-aged people who have never done anything like this, mothers and grandmothers. It was totally off the wall.

“But we felt we really needed to make a statement.”

For her, an email from HQ ended a career of almost 30 years at the Cork store. When she started, it was Roches Stores.

“The store closed because of Covid. Then out of the blue, I got a text from a WhatsApp group in work saying check your emails,” she said. “I opened the email and it said they were placing the Irish arm into liquidation.

“It was a shock, a complete shock. My husband’s working from home at the moment and he was here, and I said I just got an email from work. They’re gone. I’ve no job.

“I know there was a lot going on in the world at the time. Covid was so overwhelming. I think my husband was reassuring me, ‘we’ll be grand, we’ll be fine’. I naturally began to think about our home. I have a mortgage, I have cars, I have a teenager in transition year and college coming down the road. My husband works abroad a lot of the time. A lot of other things were come into play for me.”

Since then, her life has been on hold but it’s not something she regrets. “We’ve pushed it as far as we can,” she said.

“The weather has been terrible, and it’s been predominantly women and it’s hard to do a picket for four hours in the city centre at night but we’ve made great strides as people.

"If you told me last year what we’d be doing, I’d have said there was not a hope, but I did, and I’ve had my down days and my up days.”

Michelle Gavin, who took part in a Waterford sit-in, has found it physically tough. An inflammatory condition she suffers from flared up. A colleague caught pneumonia.

Like Gillian, it wasn’t something she saw herself doing, especially as her husband David’s a retired garda sergeant.

“I suppose he was apprehensive,” she said. “I didn’t tell him until the last minute, but he just said, ‘You have to do what you have to do’. Nobody, thank God, was arrested.

“When I came out, he gave me a lovely bouquet of flowers and a card and said, ‘I’m so proud of you’, and he’s not the most romantic,” she laughed.

Inside the Waterford store, it felt weird. Everything was the same, except where workers who came in to do a stock take left a bit of a mess. It was like a deserted village.

Michelle found it sad, because that’s where she worked for 27 years.

They were confined to the canteen and toilets, using the sink to wash their hair.

Now it’s difficult for her to pass the building, thinking how everything would usually be in full swing inside.

Experts say the liquidators are legally restricted from cutting a deal with the workers, and Revenue likewise does not have the authority to use taxpayers’ money to fund a package. Without Debenhams UK putting its hand in its pocket, the Government seems like their last hope. It has put a €3m training fund on the table following an engagement facilitated by Labour Court chair Kevin Foley.

Micheál Martin is no doubt scared the floodgates could open if a precedent is set while the country is weathering a third wave of the virus.

Arcadia workers whose jobs are under threat have begun protesting at a lack of redundancy protections for workers.

There are almost 300,000 people on the pandemic unemployment payment.

It doesn’t look like 2020 brought the end they had hoped for.