Shock and sadness were etched on the faces of neighbours in Newcastle on a grey overcast morning as they struggled to come to terms with the triple tragedy in their midst.

'They were happy-go-lucky kids' - community in shock as locals mourn deaths of three children

Three children lay dead in their family home in Parson's Court in the small County Dublin town as a pathologist and garda forensic specialists worked throughout the morning in the terraced house.

Locals who spoke to Independent.ie said their hearts went out to the parents of the children. The mother of the children, two boys and girl aged four, eight and ten, remains in Tallaght Hospital receiving treatment.

Gardai sealed off the entrance to the estate with tape which fluttered in the morning breeze.

A woman who lives at the entrance of the estate carried a bunch of flowers and laid it on the wall there the garda tape was tethered.

"My daughter is very upset. She knew the children. I'm totally shocked and don't know what to make of it. I just wanted to bring these flowers," said the woman.

She said two of the dead children attended Scoil Chronain gaelscoile in nearby Rathcoole.

Another neighbour, a mother of four, also brought flowers.

Flowers left at the scene Picture by Fergal Phillips.

"It's really terrible. The family were not living long in the estate. I can't believe this has happened on our doorstep," she said.

"My children played with the children in the playground in the estate which is very close to the house. We were not at home when it was discovered. We arrived back around 8pm and the place was swarming with guards," she said.

A 33-year-old local father said they had mixed with the other children in the locality and were "normal, happy-go-lucky kids."

A large number of local people converged on the small old Saint Finian's Church for a special Mass organised by the co-parish priest Fr Kevin Doherty who announced on social media that the Mass would be at 10am.

The church was full and tears flowed freely as prayers were said for the children and parents. Women standing near the rear of the church brushed tears from their cheeks during the Mass while a mother sitting in a pew hugged her young daughter close by her side.

Fr Doherty welcomed the large attendance and extended warm words to members of the local Church of Ireland community who were present.

He invited the people to attend the local creche next door to the church after the Mass where they could take comfort in each other's presence.

The priest, speaking to Independent.ie, said when grief comes to a family or community it can "leave a calling card of darkness and disillusionment."

The community of Newcastle was a larger family that had suffered a very tragic loss, he said.

He issued the invitation to the community to the Mass and it was an opportunity to come together to pray for the family. No words could describe what had taken place but the presence of people together in the church was important, he said.

"We pray especially for all parents and children," he said.

Darkness had come "but the light is among us.....each of us can be light to the other," he said.

He invited the community to write in a book of condolences which lay open at the back of the church.

Several pages were filled with heart-felt messages of sympathy.

Many of the messages were simple, direct and poignant: 'Spread your wings, Little Angels, rest in peace,' 'Rest easy, baby girl, you were always our angel,' 'God bless you, Little Angels,' and 'RIP Little Angels. You are with God now and he will look after you.'

At the church gates afterwards, a 24-year-old local man stood in the morning chill with his two adult sisters and a baby niece.

The three had grown up in Newcastle and, although the tragic family had not lived long in the community, they wanted to show sympathy and solidarity.

The young man said: "I was training with Saint Finian's GAA club last night in Abbotstown when word came that three children had been found dead. I didn't really believe it. It's hard to take in."

Online Editors