‘They were doing wheelies through a red light, not a helmet between them’ – councillor calls for scrambler bike clampdown

A Dublin councillor has called on gardaí to clamp down on scrambler motorbikes after witnessing the vehicles being driven recklessly and illegally in the city centre this week.

Cllr Tom Brabazon said he was on his way to a council meeting on Monday evening at around 6pm, during the busy rush-hour.

At around that time, he saw four scramblers break a red light and cross a main junction. The riders, who were not wearing helmets, were performing wheelies, with the front wheel in the air.

“I was going from Ballybough to Parnell Street on my way to City Hall when this happened before my eyes at the junction of Gardiner Street,” Cllr Brabazon said.

"The bikes came down between two lanes of traffic that were stopped at the lights and then they went flying through the junction up on the back wheels... some had pillions on the back. It was very dangerous.

“The lights were red against them and there wasn’t a helmet between them. I’m the chair of the Joint Policing Committee of the North Central area, and I have heard gardaí at our meetings say there is a policy of non-engagement with such incidents because it is dangerous, but I’m calling on that policy to be changed.”

The Donaghmede councillor added: “It needs to change before somebody is killed. This is a very serious road safety issue for members of the public. Why should it be some member of the public going about their business that ends up a victim of this sort of behaviour?”

Scrambler bikes are not designed for street riding as most are for competitive use on off-road circuits.

As such, competition machines have no lights or registrations, and are fitted with tyres suitable for use on soft clay only.

When competition bikes are ridden on the road, they are not taxed or insured.

There have been several incidents of injury and death from riding such bikes.

In June 2018, 39-year-old Ilabek Avetian suffered brain damage and lost his left eye after a bike ran into him and his wife in Darndale Park, Dublin.

Last year, a teenager who caused serious injury to a toddler while riding a borrowed scrambler bike was given a suspended prison sentence. The teenager had pleaded guilty to careless driving causing serious bodily harm at a west Dublin park in September 2020.

In 2013, a teenager from Ballybough, Dublin, was killed on Christmas Day when a scrambler he was riding crashed into a stationary car. He was not wearing a helmet and had been seen riding on the back wheel before the crash, the inquest into his death heard.

In April last year, a young mother was walking in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght with her three-year-old daughter and newborn son. A scrambler ridden by a couple of teenage boys crashed into her, leaving her with a broken shoulder, cuts to the face and extensive bruising.

The culprits fled, and a paramedic at Tallaght Hospital later told the mother her toddler was lucky to be alive.

In June last year, in Finglas, Dublin, a scrambler crashed through the front door of a house, taking the door off its hinges after the rider lost control while trying to turn at a junction.

In January last year, seven scramblers and one quad bike were seized by gardaí following raids on houses in Ballyfermot and Clondalkin. The raids were part of a Garda operation aimed at tackling the illegal use of the bikes in the areas.

More recently, in February, two Garda cars were damaged and a garda required medical treatment after being hit by a bottle while responding to an incident in Dublin’s Ballyfermot which involved a group of young people, some of whom were riding scramblers.

The incidents were centred on the roundabout opposite the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, where the funeral for a local young man was taking place.

After the funeral, most of the mourners went to the cemetery but a group of young people on scramblers stayed behind and began driving dangerously around the roundabout near the church.

Two gardaí in an unmarked car kept watch on the situation and did not intervene, as per protocol, as they did not have enough personnel to contain the situation.

But when a person on a scrambler nearly hit an elderly woman, the gardaí got out of their car to ensure her safety, and were confronted by the group of young people.

A statement from the Garda press office said a number of people have been killed or injured in collisions involving a quad bike or a scrambler on public roads, and some of these incidents involved children under 18 years of age.

“These vehicles are unsuitable for leisure use by children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries,” it stated. “Children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary driving licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision.

“In particular, scramblers have been linked to anti-social behaviour in parks and public areas. This illegal and anti-social use of scramblers and quads poses a serious safety hazard, and a potential to cause fear and intimidation in our communities.

“An Garda Síochána continue to educate all road users in their attitudes and behaviour and when necessary, detecting and intercepting dangerous drivers and those who refuse to comply with road traffic laws.”

An Garda Síochána has a policy of “managed containment and stopping of subject vehicles”.

“This policy is not intended for use against motorcycles or quads because of the vulnerability of riders, except in exceptional circumstances,” a spokesperson said.

“The Government has provided a commitment to introduce legislation, the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which contains measures to deal with the anti-social use of scramblers, quad bikes, and other machines.”