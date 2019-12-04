'They want to herd children like sheep' - parents tell of pupils' prefab misery

Pelletstown Educate Together National School in Ashtown is currently in temporary accommodation on a site being leased by Castlethorn Construction, which is owned by developer Joe O'Reilly.

The lease is due to expire in June 2020 and parents are now left in limbo as building works for a new permanent school have yet to begin, despite planning permission being granted in May.

Susan Henry, whose twin boys are in third class, worries they will never see the inside of a primary school building.

The majority of classes are held in prefabs and Ms Henry told how when the school first opened in 2015, children had to be bussed to a different school as there weren't enough prefabs to accommodate all students.

"For nearly three months they had to travel by bus to Broombridge School as the department didn't get prefabs on the temporary site in time," she told the Irish Independent.

"The department thinks our children are like sheep that can be herded… this isn't what we signed up for.

"Every summer we're worried about where we're going to be next year. It is extremely frustrating."

The school is in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's constituency.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers described the saga as a "complete failure of planning by the Department of Education".

"The uncertainty and delay is causing huge distress and concern for parents of children at the school who have had to engage in a long fight with the department for a permanent school building," he said.

"We need to see real progress and development of the permanent site which the children and teachers at Pelletstown need and deserve."

Between 250 and 300 pupils attend the school, and parents have been holding weekly public meetings.

The building project to provide permanent accommodation for the school will include 16 classrooms with a two- classroom special educational needs unit.

In response to parliamentary questions from local TDs, Education Minister Joe McHugh said the department is working to tender for contractors to carry out the building works.

"It is anticipated that construction of this school building project will commence in Q2 2020," he said.

Mr McHugh also said officials in the department have contacted Castlethorn Construction to seek an extension of the current lease.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: "Discussions are ongoing between the department and owner of the temporary school site.

"The department will keep the school authorities fully informed as the discussions progress."

