| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘They took a blowtorch to me... I was lucky, as the gas ran out’: Irish man relives South Africa attack in which wife killed and he was left for dead

Adrian Rutherford

“They were probably the worst three minutes of my life.”

Five years have passed but Robert Lynn remembers every word of the conversation with the doctor in a South African hospital that changed everything.

Most Watched

Privacy