'They never gave up the fight for justice' - Stardust inquests to begin early next year

The late Christine Keegan, who lost two daughters, Mary and Martina, in the Stardust tragedy. Christine was pictured here with her daughter Antoinette

Inquests into the deaths of 48 people in the Stardust nightclub fire in 1981 are to begin early next year, it has been confirmed.

The venue will be Dublin Castle where some preliminary hearings are expected to be held in the coming months in preparation for the full sittings.

Antoinette Keegan whose sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16), died in the Stardust tragedy welcomed confirmation that the inquests will take place early next year.

The 57-year-old rang around members of her family last night to tell them the news and they were elated.

Her mother Christine (84), who was a long time campaigner died just last month on July 14 and Antoinette paid an emotional tribute to her last night.

Speaking to Independent.ie she said: "It is after coming three weeks after my mam passed away. We know that my mam's up there. We all feel that she had a push on this. She has done it from heaven with my Da. They never gave up the fight for justice. We feel that when she passed away, she was going to help us down here. "

She said all her family, right down to the grandchildren, will keep fighting for justice for the victims.

"It is my mam and da's 60th anniversary on August 27, so she will celebrate that with my Da up in heaven."

She said her mother had been so determined to get justice. "We all promised we won't let you down'."

Senior coroner for Dublin, Dr Myra Cullinane, will be in charge of the proceedings which will be held in public although the likelihood that precautions will still have to be taken because of Covid-19 means attendances will be restricted.

A dedicated website developed by the Dublin Coroner’s Office with information on the inquests has gone live at www.stardustfireinquests.ie

Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan who worked with the families of the tragedy to campaign for the inquests welcomed the confirmation that arrangements were being finalised after fears that lockdown restrictions would delay proceedings indefinitely.

“I am also pleased to see that Dublin Castle has been confirmed as the location for the inquest,” she said.

“The Stardust Inquest will be the largest inquest in the history of the State and the families of those who died wanted a location that would be accessible and appropriate for such a significant undertaking.”

The Stardust fire happened during a Valentine’s Night disco in the Artane premises and as well as the 48 people who died, more than 200 were injured.

Brief inquests were held into the deaths at the time but were mainly concerned with establishing the medical cause of death of the victims.

Coroners’ courts have powers to investigate the wider circumstances that lead to deaths and the families for years asked for these to be utilised.

Their campaign was boosted by the Hillsborough families in the UK who fought a similar battle to have full, fresh inquests held into the deaths of their loved ones in the 1989 football stadium disaster.

A tribunal of inquiry held after the Stardust fire concluded the cause was “probable arson” while accepting there was no evidence to prove this.

This finding was wiped from official records in 2009 following a government appointed review but the families insisted that did not go far enough and that they wanted a new forum to properly investigate the cause.

Read More

Online Editors